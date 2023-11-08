Skip navigation
NFL
Date
NFL
New York Jets
Sauce Gardner
Ahmad
Gardner
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Sauce Gardner: I had a pretty good year, but still have a lot to work on
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was chosen the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year last season, but he thinks he’s ready to make a bigger impact in Year Two.
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Ahmad Gardner
NYJ
Defensive Back
#1
Sauce Gardner clears NFL concussion protocol
Ahmad Gardner
NYJ
Defensive Back
#1
Sauce Gardner (concussion) gets in a full practice
Ahmad Gardner
NYJ
Defensive Back
#1
Jets announce Week 6 inactives vs. Eagles
Ahmad Gardner
NYJ
Defensive Back
#1
Sauce Gardner (concussion) ruled out for Week 6
Ahmad Gardner
NYJ
Defensive Back
#1
Sauce Gardner (illness) questionable for Week 6
