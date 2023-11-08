 Skip navigation
Tennis: WTA Finals
Iga Swiatek will finish the year at No. 1 after beating Jessica Pegula to win the WTA Finals
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics
Athletics pick up manager Mark Kotsay’s contract option for 2025 season
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State remains No. 1 followed by Georgia, Michigan, Florida State as CFP rankings stand pat

nbc_pff_ndprospects_231107.jpg
Early look at the top prospects for Notre Dame
nbc_pff_nyjlv_231107.jpg
Key storylines for Jets vs. Raiders on SNF
nbc_pff_michstohiost_231107.jpg
Top players to watch in Michigan St. vs. Ohio St.

Ahmad
Gardner

New York Jets Offseason Workout
Sauce Gardner: I had a pretty good year, but still have a lot to work on
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was chosen the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year last season, but he thinks he’s ready to make a bigger impact in Year Two.
Key storylines for Jets vs. Raiders on SNF
Should Aaron Rodgers not come back at all this year?
Robert Saleh: Lazy to just blame Zach Wilson, this is a collective issue
Jones: Rodgers ‘loves’ the attention with the Jets
Aaron Rodgers: I said “a few weeks” tongue in cheek, that’s not a realistic timeline
Maye pushing Williams for QB1 status in 2024 draft