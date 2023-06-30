 Skip navigation
Top News

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2

NFLKansas City ChiefsTershawn Wharton

Tershawn
Wharton

Capital One's The Match VIII - Curry & Thompson vs. Mahomes & Kelce
08:48
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce win celebrity golf match against Steph Curry, Klay Thompson
For the NFL, late June is the time for no competition.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Amid report an investigation has begun, NFL still mum on latest Tyreek Hill incident
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Report: NFL commences investigation of latest Tyreek Hill incident
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Royals owner John Sherman envisions new stadium by 2027 or 2028 season
Betting the NFL: 2022’s Only OVER Teams
Chris Jones tweets that he’ll win defensive player of the year in 2023
Forty years ago today, Joe Delaney died while trying to save three drowning children
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,