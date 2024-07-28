 Skip navigation
NFLHouston TexansTroy Pride

Troy
Pride

Carolina Panthers v Indianapolis Colts
Panthers sign Wyatt Miller, Jared Scott; waive Troy Pride Jr.
The Panthers announced a series of roster moves on Monday.
C.J. Stroud is OK after having foot stepped on at practice
Who’s next to get paid at the quarterback position?
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Former Houston Oilers DT Doug Smith dies of a heart attack at 64
PFT Mailbag: Could Texans have a fall off in 2024?