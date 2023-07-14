 Skip navigation
Top News

Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open

NFLSan Francisco 49ersTyrion Davis-Price

Tyrion
Davis-Price

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey back at 49ers practice, Elijah Mitchell isn’t
49ers running back Christian McCaffrey said on Thursday that there is no chance he will miss Sunday’s NFC Championship Game with a calf injury and Friday’s practice brought reason to take him at his word.
Report: Richard Sherman is a candidate to replace Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Report: Brock Purdy remains on target for season opener

PFT’s top ten NFL head coaches for 2023, No. 8: Kyle Shanahan
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Sam Darnold: There’s a ton of reasons I picked the 49ers
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 8 Shanahan
PFT Mailbag: Could Watson win MVP one day?