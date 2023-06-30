Skip navigation
San Francisco 49ers
Zane Gonzalez
Zane
Gonzalez
09:49
Colin Kaepernick vows to “keep fighting” for an NFL opportunity that likely will never come
Colin Kaepernick last played in the NFL on January 1, 2017.
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Jake Moody
SF
Kicker
#4
49ers replace Gould with Michigan’s Jake Moody
Zane Gonzalez
SF
Kicker
#10
49ers trade 2025 conditional pick for Gonzalez
Zane Gonzalez
SF
Kicker
#10
Panthers releasing Zane Gonzalez after all
Zane Gonzalez
SF
Kicker
#10
Zane Gonzalez to return as Panthers kicker
Zane Gonzalez
SF
Kicker
#10
Panthers send K Gonzalez to season-ending I.R.
Steve Young out at ESPN
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Mike Evans: Would be cool to set record for consecutive 1,000-yard seasons
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Ahkello Witherspoon agrees to terms with Rams
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Graziano: Gambling in NFL will stop when it’s a QB
2023 Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
PFT Mailbag: HOF cases, QB situations
