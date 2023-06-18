 Skip navigation
NHLCalgary FlamesAydar Suniev

Aydar
Suniev

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames
Flames F Connor Zary suspended two games for elbowing Canucks D Elias Pettersson
Zary was assessed a minor penalty for interference on the play at 11:19 of the first period Wednesday night. The suspension will cost the 23-year-old Zary $8,993 in salary.
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Boston Bruins
Goaltending depth is a ‘luxury’ for the U.S. that could come up big at the 2026 Winter Olympics
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Calgary Flames
William Nylander gets second career hat trick as Maple Leafs beat Flames 6-3
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers
A Blackhawks record: Landon Slaggert scores seven seconds into a game against Florida
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames
Flames trade Kuzmenko, Pelletier to Flyers for Frost, Farabee, draft picks
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins
Jaromir Jagr selling a majority stake in his hometown Czech ice hockey team
Ovechkin scores his 892nd career goal. He needs 2 to tie Gretzky and 3 to break the NHL record
Ovechkin scores, needs 4 more to pass Gretzky for NHL record, and Capitals beat Bruins 4-3
The NHL and Rogers reportedly agree on 12-year, $7.7 US billion media rights deal in Canada
Alex Ovechkin scores his 890th career goal to move 5 goals away from breaking Gretzky’s NHL record
Blackhawks agree to contracts with prospects Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel
Former-Bruin Brad Marchand makes debut with Panthers in game against Utah