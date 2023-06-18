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Yordan Alvarez
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300: Yordan Alvarez, Gavin Williams climb; Griffin Jax does not
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-South Carolina at UCLA
UCLA women’s basketball cemented its legacy led by a group of seniors that stuck together
NHL: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers
At just 19 years old, rookie Porter Martone is already pushing the Flyers toward a playoff run

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Highlights: Rockets escape Warriors in the clutch
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Rockets understanding their potential down stretch
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Durant, Rockets survive good test against Warriors

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Men’s College Basketball
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Top News

Yordan Alvarez
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300: Yordan Alvarez, Gavin Williams climb; Griffin Jax does not
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-South Carolina at UCLA
UCLA women’s basketball cemented its legacy led by a group of seniors that stuck together
NHL: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers
At just 19 years old, rookie Porter Martone is already pushing the Flyers toward a playoff run

Top Clips

nbc_nba_hougsw_260406.jpg
Highlights: Rockets escape Warriors in the clutch
nbc_nba_hougsw_digitalhit_260406.jpg
Rockets understanding their potential down stretch
nbc_nba_durantpostgameintv_260406.jpg
Durant, Rockets survive good test against Warriors

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
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NHL: Ottawa Senators Press Conference
NHL opts not to make Senators forfeit first-round pick for nullified 2021 trade
The Senators instead will get the 32nd and final pick in the first round after the league decided their change of ownership affected what the appropriate punishment should be.
NHL: Ottawa Senators Press Conference
NHL opts not to make Senators forfeit first-round pick for nullified 2021 trade
Ottawa Senators
Senators cap off an eventful week feeling good about the direction of their season
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche improve home winning streak to 17 games, one away from matching franchise record
At just 19 years old, rookie Porter Martone is already pushing the Flyers toward a playoff run
Islanders fire coach Patrick Roy after losing 4 in a row, name Peter DeBoer his replacement
Buffalo Sabres finally clinch playoff spot to end longest drought in NHL history
Avs defenseman Brent Burns becomes second in NHL history to skate in 1,000 consecutive games
At 41, defenseman Brent Burns set for 1,000th straight regular-season game as the Avalanche chase top seed
Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar expected to miss a few games with upper-body injury