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Fournier Beaudry, Cizeron win ice dance world title; Zingas, Kolesnik extend U.S. medal streak
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Arizona reaches its first Final Four in 25 years with 79-64 win over Purdue
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Michigan vs. Tennessee NCAA Tournament Elite Eight predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Roczen’s win in Detroit ‘meant the world’
Davies in total control in Detroit victory
How Stewart shook off doubt in Detroit
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Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
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Detroit Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to a 3-year, $11.55 million contract extension
Ben Chiarot will count $3.85 million against the salary cap from when his new deal kicks in next season through 2028-29.
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Detroit Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to a 3-year, $11.55 million contract extension
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Red Wings’ Kane ties Stars’ Modano as highest-scoring American-born players in NHL history
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Red Wings retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 jersey and he says leaving Detroit was a huge mistake
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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From NHL basement on Dec. 8 to playoff spot: Nashville Predators have had long climb back
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Surging Sabres have brought the buzz back to Buffalo in closing in on 1st playoff berth in 15 years
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Don Granato to coach U.S. at IIHF World Men’s Hockey Championship
Nick Zaccardi
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Nick Zaccardi
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Oilers’ Connor McDavid has 401 career goals, but insists scoring doesn’t come easy to him
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
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Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken to play games in Helsinki in November
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
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Panthers coach Paul Maurice set to join 2,000-game club with Scotty Bowman, the only other member
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
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