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Laurence Fournier Beaudry, Guillaume Cizeron
Fournier Beaudry, Cizeron win ice dance world title; Zingas, Kolesnik extend U.S. medal streak
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight-West Regional-Purdue at Arizona
Arizona reaches its first Final Four in 25 years with 79-64 win over Purdue
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen-Midwest Regional-Alabama at Michigan
Michigan vs. Tennessee NCAA Tournament Elite Eight predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets

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Roczen’s win in Detroit ‘meant the world’
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Davies in total control in Detroit victory
nbc_smx_malcomstewartintr_260328.jpg
How Stewart shook off doubt in Detroit

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Men’s College Basketball
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Top News

Laurence Fournier Beaudry, Guillaume Cizeron
Fournier Beaudry, Cizeron win ice dance world title; Zingas, Kolesnik extend U.S. medal streak
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight-West Regional-Purdue at Arizona
Arizona reaches its first Final Four in 25 years with 79-64 win over Purdue
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen-Midwest Regional-Alabama at Michigan
Michigan vs. Tennessee NCAA Tournament Elite Eight predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets

Top Clips

nbc_smx_450recap_260328.jpg
Roczen’s win in Detroit ‘meant the world’
nbc_smx_250recap_260328.jpg
Davies in total control in Detroit victory
nbc_smx_malcomstewartintr_260328.jpg
How Stewart shook off doubt in Detroit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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Ben Chiarot
Detroit Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to a 3-year, $11.55 million contract extension
Ben Chiarot will count $3.85 million against the salary cap from when his new deal kicks in next season through 2028-29.
Ben Chiarot
Detroit Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to a 3-year, $11.55 million contract extension
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Detroit Red Wings
Red Wings’ Kane ties Stars’ Modano as highest-scoring American-born players in NHL history
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Red Wings retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 jersey and he says leaving Detroit was a huge mistake
From NHL basement on Dec. 8 to playoff spot: Nashville Predators have had long climb back
Surging Sabres have brought the buzz back to Buffalo in closing in on 1st playoff berth in 15 years
Don Granato to coach U.S. at IIHF World Men’s Hockey Championship
Oilers’ Connor McDavid has 401 career goals, but insists scoring doesn’t come easy to him
Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken to play games in Helsinki in November
Panthers coach Paul Maurice set to join 2,000-game club with Scotty Bowman, the only other member