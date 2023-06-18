 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal
White scores 23 as No. 14 Kansas rebounds with 69-56 win over No. 5 Houston
NCAA Basketball: Louisville at North Carolina
Seth Trimble scores a career-high 30 points as No. 18 UNC holds off No. 24 Louisville 77-74
WNBA
WNBA reportedly says March 10 deadline needed for new CBA to avoid delaying May 8 season start

Top Clips

nbc_nba_spursdetroittalk_260223.jpg
Spurs ‘showed what they are made of’ vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_jabaripostgameintv_260223.jpg
Smith Jr. focusing on the little things for HOU
nbc_nba_houstonutah_digitalhit_260223.jpg
Smith Jr. powers Rockets to bounce back win vs UTA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal
White scores 23 as No. 14 Kansas rebounds with 69-56 win over No. 5 Houston
NCAA Basketball: Louisville at North Carolina
Seth Trimble scores a career-high 30 points as No. 18 UNC holds off No. 24 Louisville 77-74
WNBA
WNBA reportedly says March 10 deadline needed for new CBA to avoid delaying May 8 season start

Top Clips

nbc_nba_spursdetroittalk_260223.jpg
Spurs ‘showed what they are made of’ vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_jabaripostgameintv_260223.jpg
Smith Jr. focusing on the little things for HOU
nbc_nba_houstonutah_digitalhit_260223.jpg
Smith Jr. powers Rockets to bounce back win vs UTA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NHLDetroit Red WingsDominik Shine

Dominik
Shine

Ben Chiarot
Detroit Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to a 3-year, $11.55 million contract extension
Ben Chiarot will count $3.85 million against the salary cap from when his new deal kicks in next season through 2028-29.
Ben Chiarot
Detroit Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to a 3-year, $11.55 million contract extension
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Detroit Red Wings
Red Wings’ Kane ties Stars’ Modano as highest-scoring American-born players in NHL history
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Red Wings retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 jersey and he says leaving Detroit was a huge mistake
Former NHL great Jaromir Jagr talks about retirement in his 38th professional season
Paul Coffey returns to Oilers’ coaching staff after serving as special adviser
Jeff Skinner clears waivers after Sharks waive veteran forward
Prosecutors drop most serious assault charge against Penn State hockey star McKenna
Top NHL prospect, Penn State freshman Gavin McKenna charged with felony assault
Kings acquire Artemi Panarin from Rangers for Liam Greentree, conditional third-round pick