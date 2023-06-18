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Philadelphia Phillies Zack Wheeler
MLB Injury Report: Zack Wheeler nearing return, Brent Rooker sidelined with oblique strain
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Syracuse vs Iowa State
LSU’s Kim Mulkey signs former Iowa State point guard Jada Williams out of transfer portal
MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays move Bieber to 60-day injured list after getting Sosa in trade with White Sox

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Wings take Fudd as No. 1 in close 2026 WNBA Draft
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Flau’jae trade leads ‘surprising’ draft moments
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WNBA Draft: Wings, Mystics and UCLA win big

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NHL
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College Football
Men’s College Basketball
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Top News

Philadelphia Phillies Zack Wheeler
MLB Injury Report: Zack Wheeler nearing return, Brent Rooker sidelined with oblique strain
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Syracuse vs Iowa State
LSU’s Kim Mulkey signs former Iowa State point guard Jada Williams out of transfer portal
MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays move Bieber to 60-day injured list after getting Sosa in trade with White Sox

Top Clips

fudd_new_.jpg
Wings take Fudd as No. 1 in close 2026 WNBA Draft
nbc_wnba_draftlosers_260413.jpg
Flau’jae trade leads ‘surprising’ draft moments
nbc_wnba_draftrecap_winners_260413.jpg
WNBA Draft: Wings, Mystics and UCLA win big

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres
The NHL playoffs have plenty of fresh blood, and a new Stanley Cup champion will be crowned
The Stanley Cup will have a new home this year after the back-to-back champion Florida Panthers had their season derailed by injuries.
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres
The NHL playoffs have plenty of fresh blood, and a new Stanley Cup champion will be crowned
Jack Hughes
Olympic hero Jack Hughes has new chiclets as NHL dentists get a moment in the spotlight
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
Avs defenseman Brent Burns becomes second in NHL history to skate in 1,000 consecutive games
Seattle Kraken Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken to play games in Helsinki in November
Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick, 40, says he is retiring from the NHL
Alex Ovechkin’s response to fans’ request for 1 more year: ‘I’ll think about it’
Ovechkin, Capitals keep postseason hopes alive with 3-0 victory over Penguins
Stars and Wild provide quite a preview for their upcoming playoff series
John Carlson always wanted a hat trick. The Ducks defenseman finally got one in his 17th NHL season
Pittsburgh Penguins clinch a playoff spot, ending their 3-year drought