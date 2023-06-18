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MLB Injury Report: Andrew Vaughn sidelined with hamate fracture, Nick Lodolo aiming to return next week
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Toronto Maple Leafs fire general manager Brad Treliving
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Edwards, Makeer power South Carolina past TCU 78-52 to reach the Final Four
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Thunder, Pistons deliver gutty performances in OT
Thunder earn ‘heart-pounding win’ over Pistons
Highlights: Thunder squeeze OT victory vs. Pistons
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Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
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NHL
Ottawa Senators
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NHL opts not to make Senators forfeit first-round pick for nullified 2021 trade
The Senators instead will get the 32nd and final pick in the first round after the league decided their change of ownership affected what the appropriate punishment should be.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NHL opts not to make Senators forfeit first-round pick for nullified 2021 trade
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Senators cap off an eventful week feeling good about the direction of their season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Avalanche improve home winning streak to 17 games, one away from matching franchise record
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Toronto Maple Leafs fire general manager Brad Treliving
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
From NHL basement on Dec. 8 to playoff spot: Nashville Predators have had long climb back
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Surging Sabres have brought the buzz back to Buffalo in closing in on 1st playoff berth in 15 years
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Don Granato to coach U.S. at IIHF World Men’s Hockey Championship
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Oilers’ Connor McDavid has 401 career goals, but insists scoring doesn’t come easy to him
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken to play games in Helsinki in November
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
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