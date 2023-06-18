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The Masters - Round One
Sunday at the Masters: McIlroy, Young and six other players who can win
PGA: Masters Tournament - Second Round
Moving day: Record scoring leaves 12 players within 6 shots of the lead entering 4th round Masters
The Masters - Round Three
2026 Masters final round: Sunday tee times, pairings and how to watch

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Highlights: Men’s Nike Hoop Summit
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Highlights: Women’s Nike Hoop Summit
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Young has built the tools to win at Augusta

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MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round One
Sunday at the Masters: McIlroy, Young and six other players who can win
PGA: Masters Tournament - Second Round
Moving day: Record scoring leaves 12 players within 6 shots of the lead entering 4th round Masters
The Masters - Round Three
2026 Masters final round: Sunday tee times, pairings and how to watch

Top Clips

mens_summit.jpg
Highlights: Men’s Nike Hoop Summit
summit_w.jpg
Highlights: Women’s Nike Hoop Summit
nbc_golf_youngint_260411.jpg
Young has built the tools to win at Augusta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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NHLPittsburgh PenguinsJake Livanavage

Jake
Livanavage

Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins clinch a playoff spot, ending their 3-year drought
For the first time in four years, it soon will be a great day for playoff hockey in Pittsburgh.
Sidney Crosby
Pittsburgh Penguins clinch a playoff spot, ending their 3-year drought
Lucas Raymond
NHL’s East playoff race shaken up as the Flyers rise, Red Wings fall and Islanders fire their coach
Olympics: Ice Hockey-Men Quarterfinal- CAN-CZE
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby placed on injured reserve after getting hurt at the Olympics
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Seattle Kraken
Longtime Penguins defenseman Kris Letang out at least a month due to fractured foot
Artemi Panarin
Report: Artemi Panarin won’t play for the Rangers through the Olympic break
Bryan Rust
Penguins’ Bryan Rust suspended 3 games for an illegal check to the head of Canucks’ Brock Boeser
Stars and Wild provide quite a preview for their upcoming playoff series
John Carlson always wanted a hat trick. The Ducks defenseman finally got one in his 17th NHL season
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar says forward Nazem Kadri will miss ‘some games’ with finger injury
Olympic hero Jack Hughes has new chiclets as NHL dentists get a moment in the spotlight
Connor McDavid nets hat trick on 5-point night as Oilers surge into first place in Pacific Division
Ron Francis, Kraken president of hockey operations, stepping down at end of the season