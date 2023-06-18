 Skip navigation
NHLPhiladelphia FlyersKarsen Dorwart

Karsen
Dorwart

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Flyers fire coach John Tortorella in midst of another losing season
The Flyers are last in the Metropolitan Division at 28-36-9 for 65 points under the notoriously brusque Tortorella. Philadelphia suffered its sixth straight loss Tuesday, 7-2 to Toronto.
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Flyers fire coach John Tortorella in midst of another losing season
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin gets 888th career goal to move 7 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record
NHL: Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers
Ovechkin scores his 879th to move closer to Gretzky’s record, as Capitals beat Flyers 4-3
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby being evaluated for upper-body injury
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers
A Blackhawks record: Landon Slaggert scores seven seconds into a game against Florida
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames
Flames trade Kuzmenko, Pelletier to Flyers for Frost, Farabee, draft picks
Ovechkin scores his 892nd career goal. He needs 2 to tie Gretzky and 3 to break the NHL record
Ovechkin scores, needs 4 more to pass Gretzky for NHL record, and Capitals beat Bruins 4-3
The NHL and Rogers reportedly agree on 12-year, $7.7 US billion media rights deal in Canada
Alex Ovechkin scores his 890th career goal to move 5 goals away from breaking Gretzky’s NHL record
Blackhawks agree to contracts with prospects Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel
Former-Bruin Brad Marchand makes debut with Panthers in game against Utah