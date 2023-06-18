Skip navigation
NHL
Philadelphia Flyers
Karsen Dorwart
KD
Karsen
Dorwart
Overview
Stats
Game Log
Flyers fire coach John Tortorella in midst of another losing season
The Flyers are last in the Metropolitan Division at 28-36-9 for 65 points under the notoriously brusque Tortorella. Philadelphia suffered its sixth straight loss Tuesday, 7-2 to Toronto.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Flyers fire coach John Tortorella in midst of another losing season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Alex Ovechkin gets 888th career goal to move 7 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL record
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ovechkin scores his 879th to move closer to Gretzky's record, as Capitals beat Flyers 4-3
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby being evaluated for upper-body injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
A Blackhawks record: Landon Slaggert scores seven seconds into a game against Florida
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Flames trade Kuzmenko, Pelletier to Flyers for Frost, Farabee, draft picks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ovechkin scores his 892nd career goal. He needs 2 to tie Gretzky and 3 to break the NHL record
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ovechkin scores, needs 4 more to pass Gretzky for NHL record, and Capitals beat Bruins 4-3
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
The NHL and Rogers reportedly agree on 12-year, $7.7 US billion media rights deal in Canada
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Alex Ovechkin scores his 890th career goal to move 5 goals away from breaking Gretzky's NHL record
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blackhawks agree to contracts with prospects Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Former-Bruin Brad Marchand makes debut with Panthers in game against Utah
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
