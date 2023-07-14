Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NHL
New Jersey Devils
Kevin Bahl
Kevin
Bahl
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Stats
Game Log
Offseason deals and signings raise expectations for Devils
After missing the playoffs the past three seasons and making it to the postseason once since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2012, it’s time for the Devils to make something happen in 2021-22.
Sean Leahy
,
Sean Leahy
,
Isles sign Gauthier to 2-year deal; Kuhlman and Pinho each get one-year, two-way contracts
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Hockey Diversity Alliance feels betrayed, says NHL ‘late to party’ in launching inclusion coalition
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Devils re-sign forward Timo Meier to 8-year, $70M contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NHL, players unveil inclusion coalition they hope will help make hockey more diverse and welcoming
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Chicago Blackhawks acquire forward Taylor Hall in multiplayer trade with Boston Bruins
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Spencer Knight back on ice for Panthers, taking first steps toward return
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rangers give restricted free agent defenseman K’Andre Miller a 2-year extension
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Flyers sign defenseman York and agree with forward Cates on 2-year contracts
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tebow will be part of ownership team bringing hockey to Lake Tahoe, ECHL says
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad