Top News

Vrbo Citrus Bowl - Auburn v Northwestern
David Braun elevated to interim coach at Northwestern, AP source says
Olympics: Cycling-Road Racing-Women's Road Race
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NHLColorado AvalancheLars Eller

Lars
Eller

NHL: Nashville Predators at Columbus Blue Jackets
NHLPA launches a new program to help players prepare for life outside of hockey
Early in his time in the NHL, Darnell Nurse says he did not notice a lot of players talking about what to do after hockey. Going into his ninth season, the chatter is now normal.
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes
Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders
Avalanche trade for Ross Colton from the Lightning. They’re expected to lose J.T. Compher
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche trade Alex Newhook to the Canadiens for late-first and early-second round picks
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins
Chicago Blackhawks acquire forward Taylor Hall in multiplayer trade with Boston Bruins
NHL: Nashville Predators at Columbus Blue Jackets
NHLPA launches a new program to help players prepare for life outside of hockey
Spencer Knight back on ice for Panthers, taking first steps toward return
Rangers give restricted free agent defenseman K’Andre Miller a 2-year extension
Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation
Flyers sign defenseman York and agree with forward Cates on 2-year contracts
Tebow will be part of ownership team bringing hockey to Lake Tahoe, ECHL says
Red Wings trade for Michigan native Alex DeBrincat, and send 2 players and draft picks to Senators