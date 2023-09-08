 Skip navigation
Senators sign defenseman Jake Sanderson to 8-year, $64.4 million extension

  
Published September 7, 2023 10:27 PM
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres

Apr 13, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson (85) looks to make a pass during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

OTTAWA, Ontario — The Ottawa Senators signed defenseman Jake Sanderson to an eight-year, $64.4 million contract extension on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old, selected No. 5 overall by Ottawa in the 2020 NHL draft, had four goals and 28 assists in 77 games as a rookie with the Senators last season. He is entering the final year of his entry-level contract and the new deal begins with the 2024-25 season.

Before entering the NHL, he played two seasons at the University of North Dakota, and also represented the United States at the 2021 world junior hockey championship.

“Jake’s transition to the pro game has been flawless,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement. “He’s a very mature young man who demonstrates a routine and skilful ability to play important minutes with poise. ... He has the talent to be one of the best all-around defensemen in the NHL for years to come.”