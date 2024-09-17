Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Watkins Glen race shakes up NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Getting Defensive: Week 3 2024
Gary Davenport
,
Gary Davenport
,
Howard Williams Jr. could be in for a big season
Jason Jordan, Staff
,
Jason Jordan, Staff
,
Top Clips
Is Green Bay the safest bet to win the NFC North?
Collins, Jefferson among intriguing OPOY bets
Homa’s star continues to rise
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Watkins Glen race shakes up NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Getting Defensive: Week 3 2024
Gary Davenport
,
Gary Davenport
,
Howard Williams Jr. could be in for a big season
Jason Jordan, Staff
,
Jason Jordan, Staff
,
Top Clips
Is Green Bay the safest bet to win the NFC North?
Collins, Jefferson among intriguing OPOY bets
Homa’s star continues to rise
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NHL
New York Rangers
Raoul Boilard
RB
Raoul
Boilard
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Stats
Game Log
Sidney Crosby says he’s ‘pretty optimistic’ about getting an extension done with the Penguins
Eligible to put pen to paper since July 1, Crosby is set to enter the final season of a 12-year, $104.4 million deal.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sidney Crosby says he’s ‘pretty optimistic’ about getting an extension done with the Penguins
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rangers avoid arbitration with Ryan Lindgren, signing him to a 1-year contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Former NHL all-star Eric Staal inks 1-day deal with Carolina Hurricanes to retire after 18 seasons
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sidney Crosby signs two-year extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins that runs through 2026-27 season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Panthers coach Paul Maurice is rested and refreshed. Now he’s set to lead the Cup champions into camp
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Driver charged with killing NHL’s Johnny Gaudreau and his brother had .087 blood-alcohol level
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kraken agree to 4-year extension with defenseman Adam Larsson worth $5.25 million per year
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Gaudreau brothers are mourned by the hockey community, family and friends as ‘linemates forever’
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blue Jackets fans and players remember the Gaudreau brothers at a candlelight vigil in Columbus
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad