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Matthew Pouliot
,
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,
March Madness 2026: Bracket, schedule, score, date, time, TV network for NCAA men’s basketball tournament
Aidan Berg
,
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,
No. 11 seed VCU erases 19-point deficit, stuns sixth-seeded North Carolina 82-78 in OT
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HLs: Edgecomb takes flight in Sacramento
Storylines of SuperMotocross Round 10 Birmingham
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Edmonton Oilers
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Oilers star Leon Draisaitl out for rest of regular season with lower-body injury
Draisaitl left his team’s game Sunday against Nashville after getting bumped hard by the Predators’ Ozzy Wiesblatt during the first period. He did not return.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Oilers star Leon Draisaitl out for rest of regular season with lower-body injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Oilers acquire defenseman Connor Murphy from the Blackhawks ahead of the NHL trade deadline
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
LA Kings fire coach Jim Hiller and name D.J. Smith as the interim replacement
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Joel Quenneville reaches 1,000 victories, joining Scotty Bowman in elite club for NHL coaches
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Paul Coffey returns to Oilers’ coaching staff after serving as special adviser
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn gets stitches after hitting face on ice, likely out for next games
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jack Hughes on Olympic golden goal puck in Hockey Hall of Fame: ‘Honored that it’s there’
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Jack Hughes, Megan Keller pucks part of Hockey Hall of Fame’s permanent collection
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Doug Armstrong will not return as Canada men’s hockey GM
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Capitals are ushering in a youth movement on the fly as they prepare for life after Alex Ovechkin
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews out for season with a torn MCL after kneeing by Radko Gudas
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews leaves after knee-on-knee hit from Ducks’ Radko Gudas
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
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