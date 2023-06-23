U.S. women’s swimming rankings going into national championships

Regan Smith has been the best U.S. swimmer in the first half of 2023 if going strictly by times.

Smith, a world champion in both backstrokes, is ranked No. 1 in the country this year in five different events -- 100m and 200m backstrokes and butterflies and 200m individual medley. She could swim all five at next week’s U.S. Championships without having to race more than once in any session, though the backstrokes and the 200m butterfly have been her primary events.

The top two in most individual events at nationals are in line to make the team for July’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Even if Smith makes the team in several events, she could drop an event or events from her worlds schedule, her agent said this week.

The other dominant woman this year is again Katie Ledecky, who bids to tie the U.S. record of competing at six world championships. Ledecky, as usual, is ranked No. 1 in the nation in the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyles, though keep in mind that she dropped the 200m free from her world championships slate last year as she focused more on longer distances. Ledecky is also ranked No. 2 in the country in the 100m free this year but does not typically race that event at championship meets.

Ledecky said this week that she plans to race the 200m free at nationals. When asked if she would swim it at worlds, she said she didn’t have anything to share yet. “Get through next week first,” she said.

Kate Douglass, who won three individual NCAA titles in March, is entered in seven events. She is a threat in a crowded 100m butterfly (with Torri Huske, Claire Curzan and Smith), 100m and 200m breaststrokes (with Lilly King, Lydia Jacoby and Annie Lazor) and the 200m IM (with Alex Walsh, Leah Hayes and Smith).

50m Freestyle

1. Kate Douglass -- 24.40

1. Abbey Weitzeil - 24.40

3. Gretchen Walsh -- 24.52

4. Maxine Parker -- 24.83

5. Erika Brown -- 24.94

100m Freestyle

1. Abbey Weitzeil -- 53.26

2. Katie Ledecky -- 54.01

3. Gretchen Walsh -- 54.02

4. Erika Brown -- 54.15

5. Maxine Parker -- 54.21

200m Freestyle

1. Katie Ledecky -- 1:54.96

2. Anna Peplowski -- 1:57.02

3. Erin Gemmell -- 1:57.11

4. Bella Sims -- 1:57.63

5. Alex Walsh -- 1:57.84

400m Freestyle

1. Katie Ledecky -- 3:58.84

2. Katie Grimes -- 4:05.18

3. Claire Weinstein -- 4:06.24

4. Bella Sims -- 4:06.41

5. Leah Smith -- 4:06.43

800m Freestyle

1. Katie Ledecky -- 8:13.56

2. Katie Grimes -- 8:21.87

3. Claire Weinstein -- 8:25.95

4. Leah Smith -- 8:28.23

5. Bella Sims -- 8:29.85

1500m Freestyle

1. Katie Ledecky -- 15:37.99

2. Katie Grimes -- 15:56.27

3. Claire Weinstein -- 16:09.85

4. Bella Sims -- 16:19.29

5. Erica Sullivan -- 16:24.45

100m Backstroke

1. Regan Smith -- 57.83

2. Katharine Berkoff -- 58.83

3. Claire Curzan -- 59.00

4. Isabelle Stadden -- 59.38

5. Leah Shackley -- 59.55

200m Backstroke

1. Regan Smith -- 2:04.76

2. Claire Curzan -- 2:07.78

3. Faith Crislip -- 2:07.81

4. Leah Shackley -- 2:08.42

5. Rhyan White -- 2:09.01

100m Breaststroke

1. Lydia Jacoby -- 1:06.09

2. Lilly King -- 1:06.28

3. Kate Douglass -- 1:07.07

4. Rachel Bernhardt -- 1:07.45

5. Kaitlyn Dobler -- 1:07.63

200m Breaststroke

1. Kate Douglass -- 2:22.75

2. Lilly King -- 2:23.33

3. Ella Nelson -- 2:24.89

4. Alex Walsh -- 2:25.25

5. Annie Lazor -- 2:25.71

100m Butterfly

1. Regan Smith -- 56.60

2. Gretchen Walsh -- 56.73

3. Torri Huske -- 56.84

4. Kate Douglass -- 57.19

5. Claire Curzan -- 57.26

200m Butterfly

1. Regan Smith -- 2:03.87

2. Hali Flickinger -- 2:06.80

3. Kelly Pash -- 2:08.20

4. Dakota Luther -- 2:08.25

5. Alex Shackell -- 2:08.68

200m Individual Medley

1. Regan Smith -- 2:08.48

2. Alex Walsh -- 2:09.61

3. Leah Hayes -- 2:10.03

4. Torri Huske -- 2:11.88

5. Kate Douglass -- 2:12.04

400m Individual Medley

1. Katie Grimes -- 4:31.81

2. Katie Ledecky -- 4:36.04

3. Emma Weyant -- 4:39.32

4. Leah Hayes -- 4:39.58

5. Alex Walsh -- 4:42.15