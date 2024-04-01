2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule
The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women’s World Championship returns to the U.S. for the first time since 2017.
Utica, New York, hosts the April 3-14 tournament following previous American hosts Lake Placid (1994), Minneapolis (2001), Burlington, Vermont (2012) and Plymouth, Michigan (2017).
All five teams from the top-seeded Group A advance to the quarterfinals — the U.S., Canada, Czechia, Switzerland and Finland. The top three of five teams from the lower-seeded Group B advance.
The U.S. is the defending champion after ousting Canada 6-3 last year in Brampton, Ontario. Hilary Knight scored a hat trick in the 2023 gold-medal game, extending her career records at worlds for points (101) and goals (61).
2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Round
|April 3
|11 a.m.
|Denmark-Sweden
|Group B
|3 p.m.
|Czechia-Finland
|Group A
|7 p.m.
|USA-Switzerland
|Group A
|April 4
|11 a.m.
|China-Japan
|Group B
|3 p.m.
|Denmark-Germany
|Group B
|7 p.m.
|Canada-Finland
|Group A
|April 5
|11 a.m.
|China-Sweden
|Group B
|3 p.m.
|Canada-Switzerland
|Group A
|7 p.m.
|Czechia-USA
|Group A
|April 6
|3 p.m.
|Germany-Japan
|Group B
|7 p.m.
|Finland-USA
|Group A
|April 7
|11 a.m.
|Japan-Sweden
|Group B
|3 p.m.
|Canada-Czechia
|Group A
|7 p.m.
|China-Denmark
|Group B
|April 8
|11 a.m.
|Germany-Sweden
|Group B
|3 p.m.
|Finland-Switzerland
|Group A
|7 p.m.
|Canada-USA
|Group A
|April 9
|11 a.m.
|China-Germany
|Group B
|3 p.m.
|Czechia-Switzerland
|Group A
|7 p.m.
|Denmark-Japan
|Group B
|April 11
|10 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Quarterfinals
|1:30 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Quarterfinals
|5 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Quarterfinals
|8:30 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Quarterfinals
|April 13
|11 a.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Placement Game
|3 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Semifinals
|7 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Semifinals
|April 14
|1 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Bronze Game
|5 p.m.
|TBD-TBD
|Final