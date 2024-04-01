2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women’s World Championship returns to the U.S. for the first time since 2017.

Utica, New York, hosts the April 3-14 tournament following previous American hosts Lake Placid (1994), Minneapolis (2001), Burlington, Vermont (2012) and Plymouth, Michigan (2017).

All five teams from the top-seeded Group A advance to the quarterfinals — the U.S., Canada, Czechia, Switzerland and Finland. The top three of five teams from the lower-seeded Group B advance.

The U.S. is the defending champion after ousting Canada 6-3 last year in Brampton, Ontario. Hilary Knight scored a hat trick in the 2023 gold-medal game, extending her career records at worlds for points (101) and goals (61).

2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship Schedule



Date Time (ET) Game Round April 3 11 a.m. Denmark-Sweden Group B 3 p.m. Czechia-Finland Group A 7 p.m. USA-Switzerland Group A April 4 11 a.m. China-Japan Group B 3 p.m. Denmark-Germany Group B 7 p.m. Canada-Finland Group A April 5 11 a.m. China-Sweden Group B 3 p.m. Canada-Switzerland Group A 7 p.m. Czechia-USA Group A April 6 3 p.m. Germany-Japan Group B 7 p.m. Finland-USA Group A April 7 11 a.m. Japan-Sweden Group B 3 p.m. Canada-Czechia Group A 7 p.m. China-Denmark Group B April 8 11 a.m. Germany-Sweden Group B 3 p.m. Finland-Switzerland Group A 7 p.m. Canada-USA Group A April 9 11 a.m. China-Germany Group B 3 p.m. Czechia-Switzerland Group A 7 p.m. Denmark-Japan Group B April 11 10 a.m. TBD-TBD Quarterfinals 1:30 p.m. TBD-TBD Quarterfinals 5 p.m. TBD-TBD Quarterfinals 8:30 p.m. TBD-TBD Quarterfinals April 13 11 a.m. TBD-TBD Placement Game 3 p.m. TBD-TBD Semifinals 7 p.m. TBD-TBD Semifinals April 14 1 p.m. TBD-TBD Bronze Game 5 p.m. TBD-TBD Final