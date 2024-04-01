 Skip navigation
2024 IIHF Women's Ice Hockey World Championship schedule

  
Published April 1, 2024 08:30 AM

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women’s World Championship returns to the U.S. for the first time since 2017.

Utica, New York, hosts the April 3-14 tournament following previous American hosts Lake Placid (1994), Minneapolis (2001), Burlington, Vermont (2012) and Plymouth, Michigan (2017).

All five teams from the top-seeded Group A advance to the quarterfinals — the U.S., Canada, Czechia, Switzerland and Finland. The top three of five teams from the lower-seeded Group B advance.

The U.S. is the defending champion after ousting Canada 6-3 last year in Brampton, Ontario. Hilary Knight scored a hat trick in the 2023 gold-medal game, extending her career records at worlds for points (101) and goals (61).

2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship Schedule

DateTime (ET)GameRound
April 311 a.m.Denmark-SwedenGroup B
3 p.m.Czechia-FinlandGroup A
7 p.m.USA-SwitzerlandGroup A
April 411 a.m.China-JapanGroup B
3 p.m.Denmark-GermanyGroup B
7 p.m.Canada-FinlandGroup A
April 511 a.m.China-SwedenGroup B
3 p.m.Canada-SwitzerlandGroup A
7 p.m.Czechia-USAGroup A
April 63 p.m.Germany-JapanGroup B
7 p.m.Finland-USAGroup A
April 711 a.m.Japan-SwedenGroup B
3 p.m.Canada-CzechiaGroup A
7 p.m.China-DenmarkGroup B
April 811 a.m.Germany-SwedenGroup B
3 p.m.Finland-SwitzerlandGroup A
7 p.m.Canada-USAGroup A
April 911 a.m.China-GermanyGroup B
3 p.m.Czechia-SwitzerlandGroup A
7 p.m.Denmark-JapanGroup B
April 1110 a.m.TBD-TBDQuarterfinals
1:30 p.m.TBD-TBDQuarterfinals
5 p.m.TBD-TBDQuarterfinals
8:30 p.m.TBD-TBDQuarterfinals
April 1311 a.m.TBD-TBDPlacement Game
3 p.m.TBD-TBDSemifinals
7 p.m.TBD-TBDSemifinals
April 141 p.m.TBD-TBDBronze Game
5 p.m.TBD-TBDFinal
Taylor Heise
Taylor Heise is U.S. hockey’s new star, fueled by Olympic cut and pedal tractor pulls
Taylor Heise has become a U.S. hockey star at the world championship, motivated by being cut from the Olympic team and driven by childhood tractor pulls.