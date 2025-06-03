2028 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials to return to Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium

The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials will be held at the Indianapolis Colts’ Lucas Oil Stadium for a second consecutive time in June 2028.

Then at the 2028 LA Games, swimming will be at SoFi Stadium, marking the first time Olympic swimming will be in an NFL venue.

Last year, Lucas Oil Stadium became the first NFL venue to hold an Olympic swimming trials. The 2024 trials broke attendance records with more than 285,000 fans across all sessions.

It will be the eighth time Indianapolis hosts the trials overall, extending the city’s record for the most times holding the meet.

Previous trials in Indianapolis were held at the Indiana University Natatorium, which is the site for this week’s Toyota U.S. Championships.

Indianapolis first hosted the men’s trials in 1924, then did so again in 1952 (women), 1984, 1992, 1996 and 2000, when a 15-year-old Michael Phelps made his first Olympic team.