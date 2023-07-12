 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 17 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at New Hampshire
Eldora Million liveried sprint car with Tony Stewart only.jpg
2023 Eldora Million kicks off an extravagant week of Sprint Car racing
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Mansfield News Journal
IndyCar power rankings: Who’s behind Alex Palou this week?

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_wilsoncharterflights_230711.jpg
Wilson: Players must ‘speak up’ on charter flights
nbc_wnba_wilsonespys_230711.jpg
Wilson winning an ESPY was ‘a blessing’
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopen_230711.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 17 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at New Hampshire
Eldora Million liveried sprint car with Tony Stewart only.jpg
2023 Eldora Million kicks off an extravagant week of Sprint Car racing
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Mansfield News Journal
IndyCar power rankings: Who’s behind Alex Palou this week?

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_wilsoncharterflights_230711.jpg
Wilson: Players must ‘speak up’ on charter flights
nbc_wnba_wilsonespys_230711.jpg
Wilson winning an ESPY was ‘a blessing’
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopen_230711.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Caster Semenya: ‘This judgment means the world to me’

  
Published July 12, 2023 09:19 AM
Caster Semenya

BATHURST, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 18: Caster Semenya of Team South Africa competes in the Mixed Relay race during the 2023 World Cross Country Championships at Mount Panorama on February 18, 2023 in Bathurst, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images for World Athletics )

Getty Images for World Athletics

Two-time Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya was “elated” to win her appeal to the European Court of Human Rights as she continues to contest rules placing testosterone limits on women’s track and field events.

“It has been a long time coming,” Semenya said in a statement. “I have and will always stand up for discrimination of any kind in sports. I have suffered a lot at the hands of the powers that be and been treated poorly. The hard work that I have put in to being the athlete I am has been questioned. My rights violated. My career impacted. All of it is so damaging. Mentally, emotionally, physically and financially.”

As Semenya noted, Tuesday’s human rights court decision was not against World Athletics, but against the government of Switzerland after a Swiss court denied her previous appeal of a 2019 ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which is based in Switzerland.

World Athletics rules remain in place capping testosterone levels in all women’s events, which excludes athletes with differences in sexual development (DSD), including Semenya, unless they undergo testosterone-suppressing measures.

“Justice has spoken but this is only the beginning,” Semenya said. “This decision will still be significant for all sportspersons in throwing doubt on the future of all similar rules.”

World Athletics said Tuesday that it will contact the Swiss government and seek a referral to the European Court of Human Rights grand chamber for a final decision.

“We remain of the view that DSD regulations are a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of protecting fair competition in the female category,” World Athletics said.