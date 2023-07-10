 Skip navigation
Chris Eubanks’ dream Wimbledon run reaches quarterfinals

  
Published July 10, 2023 11:55 AM
Chris Eubanks Wimbledon

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Christopher Eubanks of United States celebrates victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the Men’s Singles fourth round match during day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Chris Eubanks’ dream run at Wimbledon continued with an upset of No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals in his main draw debut at the event.

Eubanks, who began the year ranked No. 123 in the world, gets No. 3 Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday for a spot in the semifinals.

“I feel like I’m living a dream right now,” he said on court. “This is absolutely insane.”

On Monday, what would have been Arthur Ashe’s 80th birthday, Eubanks became the first Black American man to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals since MaliVai Washington’s run to the 1996 final.

WIMBLEDON DRAWS: Women | Men

He’s also the first American man to reach the quarterfinals in his Wimbledon main draw debut since Paul Annacone in 1984.

Eubanks, 27, was 2-8 in his career in Grand Slam singles matches coming into Wimbledon.

This year, he was playing lower-level Challenger events, but he also made the Miami Open quarterfinals from qualifying in March (where he lost to Medvedev) to break into the top 100.

Then he won a grass-court ATP title in Spain last month to reach No. 43 in the world going into Wimbledon.