Gretchen Walsh wins Honda Cup as top women’s college sports athlete

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros
Astros at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 1
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 1
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City Royals
White Sox at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 1

Top Clips

nbc_moto_t24deegan250_250630(2).jpg
Will Deegan go up to 450 for the final round?
nbc_moto_t24haidendeegan_250630(2).jpg
Villopoto: Deegan wins before the race starts
nbc_moto_t24goodoledays_250630.jpg
Villopoto ‘beat’ after Vet Weekend at Mammoth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros
Astros at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 1
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 1
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City Royals
White Sox at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 1

Top Clips

nbc_moto_t24deegan250_250630(2).jpg
Will Deegan go up to 450 for the final round?
nbc_moto_t24haidendeegan_250630(2).jpg
Villopoto: Deegan wins before the race starts
nbc_moto_t24goodoledays_250630.jpg
Villopoto ‘beat’ after Vet Weekend at Mammoth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Gretchen Walsh wins Honda Cup as top women’s college sports athlete

  
Published July 1, 2025 07:42 AM

Swimmer Gretchen Walsh won the Honda Cup, given to the nation’s top women’s college sports athlete, to cap an extraordinary last year.

Walsh was named the winner over fellow finalists Paige Bueckers (basketball, University of Connecticut) and NiJaree Canady (softball, Texas Tech).

The Collegiate Women Sports Awards board of directors chose the recipient after nearly 1,000 member schools voted to determine the finalists.

Walsh recently graduated from the University of Virginia, where she rewrote the college swimming record book.

This past March, she won three individual titles and was part of four winning relay teams at her final NCAA Championships. She broke her own NCAA and American records in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly and tied her own NCAA and American records in the 50-yard freestyle.

In all, Walsh won 25 NCAA titles at Virginia, including nine in individual events. Swimmers can participate in no more than three individual events at NCAAs each year.

Also in the past 13 months, Walsh broke the 100m butterfly world record three times, made her first Olympic team, won four medals in Paris, won seven gold medals and broke 11 world records at December’s short course worlds and made the team for this summer’s worlds in four individual events.

“It’s weird now with my personal records being the fastest of all time,” Walsh said after being named the Honda Cup winner. “It’s been totally a different mental game for myself, and I’ve had to approach the sport differently, but I really enjoy a challenge. That’s what sports are about. So I’m looking forward to breaking more world records, hopefully, and getting up on the podium at worlds because I’ve never made the top of the podium at a summer world championship, so that’s a new goal of mine.”

Caitlin Clark won the previous two Honda Cups when she played basketball at the University of Iowa. Walsh is the first swimmer to win since a stretch from 2015 to 2018 when Missy Franklin, Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel won.

Swimming: Toyota National Championships
Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke, Gretchen Walsh win third titles at nationals, history calls at worlds
Katie Ledecky can move closer to Michael Phelps’ world titles record.