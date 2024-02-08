 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Super Bowl Football
Who is playing in Super Bowl 2024?
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round One
‘Kicking myself': Glover mis-reads tee time, WDs from WMPO
nbc_bte_mahomes_240206.jpg
2024 Super Bowl Squares: Template, Rules, Odds, Payouts, Explained, Strategy

Top Clips

dnp_golf_brandelbreakdown_jthomasv3_240130.jpg
Analyzing Thomas’ golf swing
nbc_roto_btefieldsandcousins_240207.jpg
NFL offseason markets: No. 1 pick, QB trades
nbc_roto_bteprops_240207.jpg
Analyzing SB LVIII leading receiver, MVP markets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Super Bowl Football
Who is playing in Super Bowl 2024?
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round One
‘Kicking myself': Glover mis-reads tee time, WDs from WMPO
nbc_bte_mahomes_240206.jpg
2024 Super Bowl Squares: Template, Rules, Odds, Payouts, Explained, Strategy

Top Clips

dnp_golf_brandelbreakdown_jthomasv3_240130.jpg
Analyzing Thomas’ golf swing
nbc_roto_btefieldsandcousins_240207.jpg
NFL offseason markets: No. 1 pick, QB trades
nbc_roto_bteprops_240207.jpg
Analyzing SB LVIII leading receiver, MVP markets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jennifer Rizzotti, Joe Lewandowski named U.S. Olympic 3x3 basketball coaches

  
Published February 8, 2024 11:02 AM

Jennifer Rizzotti and Joe Lewandowski were named head coaches of the U.S. Olympic 3x3 basketball teams on Thursday.

Rizzotti will lead a U.S. women’s team eyeing repeat gold in Paris after winning the event’s Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Last June, Rizzotti was the head coach of the U.S. 3x3 team that won the World Cup. That four-woman roster included NCAA stars Cameron Brink (Stanford) and Hailey Van Lith (LSU transfer from Louisville), plus former WNBA players Cierra Burdick and Linnae Harper.

Rizzotti also serves as chair of the USA Basketball Women’s National Team committee, which selects the 5x5 roster for the Olympics.

Rizzotti was the 1996 Associated Press Player of the Year at UConn, then played in the WNBA from 1999 to 2003 during her 17-season stint as University of Hartford head coach. She also coached George Washington from 2016-21.

Lewandowski will coach the first U.S. Olympic men’s 3x3 team after the Americans did not qualify for Tokyo.

Lewandowski was head coach at last June’s World Cup, where a U.S. men’s team headlined by 2011 NCAA Player of the Year Jimmer Fredette took silver, losing 21-19 to Serbia in the final.

Lewandowski has been coaching and advising the USA Basketball 3x3 program since 2014.

A committee will choose the U.S. men’s and women’s rosters of four players each for Paris. Each player must have recent 3x3 experience. Active NBA players are not expected to take part.

In 3x3, teams play outdoors on a half-court with a 10-minute game clock and 12-second shot clock. The first team to 21 points via one-point and two-point field goals wins, or whichever team is leading when time expires.

Coaches are not allowed on the court during 3x3 games.