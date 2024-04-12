Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel open Tyr Pro Series meet with wins as Olympic Trials near

Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel each recorded a victory to open the last Tyr Pro Swim Series meet before June’s Olympic Trials.

Ledecky, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, cruised in the 400m freestyle in 4 minutes, 1.41 seconds, distancing the field by 3.45 seconds in San Antonio on Thursday.

Ledecky improved her 2024 U.S.-leading time heading into trials in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium, where the top two make the team for the Paris Games.

She is the third-fastest woman in history in the 400m free behind Australian Ariarne Titmus and Canadian Summer McIntosh, both of whom will likely be in the Paris Olympic field on the opening night of medal competition July 27.

SWIMMING: Full Results

Dressel, also a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, won Thursday’s 100m freestyle in 48.40, his best time since the 2022 World Championships, after which he took a months-long break from the sport, returning to competition last May.

Dressel, who won the 50m and 100m frees and the 100m butterfly at the Tokyo Olympics, now ranks fifth in the U.S. this year in the 100m free by best time as he works his way back.

Thursday’s field included neither the fastest American in 2023 (Jack Alexy) nor the fastest American in 2024 (Chris Guiliano).

Dressel is entered in the 100m fly and 50m free the next two days in San Antonio. Peacock airs live coverage Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

Also Thursday, the women’s 100m breaststroke featured the last two Olympic champions. Tokyo gold medalist Lydia Jacoby prevailed in 1:05.74, with Rio gold medalist Lilly King getting third (1:06.53) but retaining the best time for an American this year (1:05.67 from January).

Olympic silver medalist Siobhán Haughey of Hong Kong won the women’s 100m free in 52.74, just ahead of 2023 U.S. champion Kate Douglass, who bettered her 2024 U.S.-leading time with a 52.98. The race included the five fastest Americans this year.

The 2023 World champion Léon Marchand of France took the men’s 200m fly in 1:54.97. Luca Urlando was second in 1:55.63, the best time by an American this year and his best time since June 2022.

Regan Smith won the women’s 200m fly by 3.54 seconds in 2:05.97. Smith, the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist, is the fastest American in the event this year by 2.33 seconds.

KATIE LEDECKY 😤@katieledecky notches up the W in the women's 400m free with a time of 4:01.41.#TYRProSeries | 📺 @peacock pic.twitter.com/wrDK0pM0IT — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) April 12, 2024