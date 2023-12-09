Kristen Santos-Griswold notches a first for U.S. short track speed skating

Kristen Santos-Griswold became the first U.S. female short track speed skater to win a World Cup 500m, prevailing in Beijing on Saturday.

Santos-Griswold earned her second individual race victory of the season, giving her three for her career. When Santos-Griswold earned her first World Cup win 2021, it was the first for a U.S. woman in any distance in nearly a decade.

She’s second in the overall World Cup standings behind Kim Gilli of South Korea not quite halfway through the season.

None of the three 2022 Olympic 500m medalists have competed so far this season. Dutchwoman Xandra Velzeboer, the two-time reigning world champion, is in Beijing but did not contest the distance Saturday.

No U.S. woman previously won a World Cup 500m, the shortest distance contested, since the circuit debuted more than 25 years ago. Before the World Cup, American Cathy Turner won the first two Olympic 500m titles in 1992 and 1994.

“I’m trying not to be so hard on myself sometimes, which is something I did in the past, and that I think is helping,” Santos-Griswold said last month, according to the International Skating Union. “When we practice, sometimes I used to think, ‘Tomorrow we have a hard practice, so today I need to be not that tired.’ I’ve tried to stop that. Now, I just give it my all.”

She also said she returned to school. She had graduated from the University of Utah in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology.

Santos-Griswold, 29, made her Olympic debut last year and had a best finish of fourth in the 1000m. The last U.S. woman to win an individual Olympic short track medal was Katherine Reutter-Adamek in 2010.

The short track World Cup continues in Beijing on Sunday and streams live all season on Peacock.