 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zozo Championship 2024 - Previews
Report: Xander Schauffele targeting Bay Hill return
IMG_5407.jpg
Florida State freshman, just days after burning redshirt, sizzles in debut
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Final Round
Genesis Invitational 2025 prize money: Extra payout to winner of $20 million purse

Top Clips

tiger_new_mpx.jpg
Tiger provides several updates at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_pgachamphls_250216.jpg
Highlights: Leonard victorious at Chubb Classic
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250216.jpg
Scheffler trying to stay patient with himself

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zozo Championship 2024 - Previews
Report: Xander Schauffele targeting Bay Hill return
IMG_5407.jpg
Florida State freshman, just days after burning redshirt, sizzles in debut
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Final Round
Genesis Invitational 2025 prize money: Extra payout to winner of $20 million purse

Top Clips

tiger_new_mpx.jpg
Tiger provides several updates at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_pgachamphls_250216.jpg
Highlights: Leonard victorious at Chubb Classic
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250216.jpg
Scheffler trying to stay patient with himself

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kristen Santos-Griswold is third American to win short track overall season title

  
Published February 16, 2025 11:08 AM

Kristen Santos-Griswold has finished the short track speed skating World Tour season ranked No. 1 in the world, becoming the third American to win an overall title.

Santos-Griswold had the best results across 18 total races among the 500m, 1000m and 1500m distances over six stops on the circuit dating to last October.

She wrapped up the overall title this weekend at the 2026 Olympic venue in Milan, Italy, winning the 1000m on Saturday and the 500m on Sunday.

The previous Americans to finish a short track season ranked No. 1 were eight-time Olympic medalist Apolo Ohno (2000-01, ’02-03, ’04-05) and Katherine Reutter ('10-11), the last American woman to win an Olympic short track medal in 2010. The annual short track World Cup began in 1998-99.

Last season, Santos-Griswold won a medal in all five events at the World Championships, including her first world title in the 1000m.

Santos-Griswold made her Olympic debut in 2022 with a best finish of fourth, then took time to decide whether to keep skating.

This season brought challenges. Santos-Griswold won four individual races, but also crashed at least six times on the World Tour.

“Bad luck seemed to be the theme of the season for me,” she said recently, according to the International Skating Union.

Next up are the World Championships from March 14-16 in Beijing, live on Peacock.

Competition could ratchet up in the 2025-26 Olympic season.

Dutchwoman Suzanne Schulting, the world No. 1 from 2018-19 to 2022-23, spent this season skating long track instead as she worked her way back from breaking an ankle at last March’s short track worlds. She has said she wants to race both disciplines at the 2026 Olympics.

South Korea’s Kim Gil-Li, the 2023-24 overall champion, missed the fifth of six World Tour stops to compete in the Asian Winter Games. That took her out of the running for this season’s overall, though she trailed Santos-Griswold after four stops.

oly_stw1000_finalsa_240317.jpg
Kristen Santos-Griswold kept skating after Olympic heartbreak and is better than ever
Kristen Santos-Griswold is coming off the best season for a U.S. short track speed skater in over a decade.