Marco Odermatt wins World Cup overall title; River Radamus’ first podium

Swiss Marco Odermatt clinched the World Cup overall title with a month still left in the season, continuing one of the most dominant Alpine skiing campaigns in history.

Odermatt, 26, earned a third consecutive overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing, adding up results from all disciplines.

He mathematically clinched the title Saturday with his 10th consecutive World Cup giant slalom win dating to last season combined with his closest pursuer, Manuel Feller of Austria, finishing a distant eighth in Palisades Tahoe, California.

Odermatt now leads the overall standings by 1,001 points with 10 races left in the 38-race season. A race winner receives 100 points on a descending scale through one point for 30th place.

Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen was second Saturday, 12 hundredths behind, combining times from two runs.

American River Radamus was third, 1.37 seconds behind, to become at 26 the youngest U.S. man to make an Alpine World Cup podium in nearly 10 years.

Radamus, from the same Colorado hometown as Mikaela Shiffrin, earned his first World Cup podium after seven previous individual top-10 finishes.

He is the youngest U.S. man to make an Alpine World Cup podium since Travis Ganong in February 2014.

Radamus was fourth in the GS at the 2022 Olympics and fourth in the combined at the 2023 World Championships, where he earned gold in the team event.

He won three gold medals at the 2016 Youth Olympics and two golds at the 2019 World Junior Championships.

Odermatt, with 11 victories so far this season, is approaching some of the best campaigns in history.

But none of the other recent greats — Austrian Hermann Maier in 2000 and 2001, Tina Maze in 2013, Mikaela Shiffrin in 2019 and 2023, even Odermatt last year — had the overall title clinched with 10 races left in the season.

The Alpine World Cup dates back to 1967, when Frenchman Jean-Claude Killy won 12 of the 17 men’s races in that first year.

Odermatt built his massive gap this year as the world’s top-ranked man in the downhill, GS and super-G. He does not race the slalom.

The standings have also been impacted by injuries.

Austrian Marco Schwarz was leading the overall standings by eight points over Odermatt when he had a season-ending downhill race crash Dec. 28.

Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who ranked second in the overall behind Odermatt the last two seasons, had a season-ending downhill race crash Jan. 13. At the time, Kilde was the closest pursuer to Odermatt, 476 points behind.

Odermatt is the fifth man to win three consecutive overall titles after Italian Gustav Thoni, Swede Ingemar Stenmark, American Phil Mahre and Austrian Marcel Hirscher.

He is likely to break the men’s overall margin of victory record of 743 points set by Maier in 2001. The margin of victory record for men or women is also in play — 1,313 points by Maze in 2013.