 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Winners, losers after Atlanta Cup race
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns
Basketball Pickups: Royce O’Neale shines in spot start
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
Peter King reflects on a lifetime of football storytelling

Top Clips

nbc_bte_sunsplayoffs_240225.jpg
Examining Suns’ odds to make or miss the playoffs
nbc_bte_6moy_240225.jpg
NBA Sixth Man of the Year longshots to target
nbc_rugby_sevens_argvnzfinal_240225.jpg
HSBC World Rugby Sevens: Argentina 36-12 NZL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Winners, losers after Atlanta Cup race
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns
Basketball Pickups: Royce O’Neale shines in spot start
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
Peter King reflects on a lifetime of football storytelling

Top Clips

nbc_bte_sunsplayoffs_240225.jpg
Examining Suns’ odds to make or miss the playoffs
nbc_bte_6moy_240225.jpg
NBA Sixth Man of the Year longshots to target
nbc_rugby_sevens_argvnzfinal_240225.jpg
HSBC World Rugby Sevens: Argentina 36-12 NZL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ragnhild Mowinckel, breakthrough Olympic Alpine skiing medalist, sets retirement

  
Published February 26, 2024 07:20 AM

Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel, a two-time Olympic Alpine skiing silver medalist, announced she will retire after this season ends next month at age 31.

“I’m happy to walk away on my own terms,” was posted on her social media.

Mowinckel said she made the decision before earning her fourth and most recent World Cup win, her first in a downhill, on Jan. 27 in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, which will also host the next Olympics in 2026.

Mowinckel’s greatest success came on the biggest stages.

She entered the 2018 Olympics with two career World Cup podiums. Then she won silver medals in the downhill and the giant slalom at those Games, becoming the first Norwegian woman to make an Olympic Alpine podium since 1936.

“RagMow” followed that with world championships bronze medals in 2019 (combined) and 2023 (GS).

In between, she missed the entire 2019-20 season after tearing her right ACL in March 2019 and again in November of that year.

“I think 8-year-old Ragnhild would be very proud of 31-year-old Ragnhild,” Mowinckel said. “It’s been a journey and even though it doesn’t seem like it now, I’m still happy about the decision. I feel very lucky.”

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals Andorra 2023 - Day 5 - Women's &amp; Men?s Slalom &amp; Super L.
Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2023-24 World Cup season
How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin on the 2023-24 Alpine skiing World Cup on Peacock and NBC Sports.