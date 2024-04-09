 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zach Edey
UCONN 36 vs. Purdue 30 LIVE: Score, game news, odds, highlights for 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Why Augusta National might also be a third-shot golf course, and why that favors Hideki Matsuyama
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Sore shoulder and all, grown-up Akshay Bhatia back at Augusta National

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfmasters_tiger_240408.jpg
Can Tiger contend at the 2024 Masters?
nbc_moto_title24cianciarulo_240408.jpg
Reminiscing Cianciarulo’s career; what’s next?
nbc_moto_w2rcporehl_240408.jpg
HL: 2024 Portugal Ultimate Rally-Raid, Final Stage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zach Edey
UCONN 36 vs. Purdue 30 LIVE: Score, game news, odds, highlights for 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Why Augusta National might also be a third-shot golf course, and why that favors Hideki Matsuyama
Valero Texas Open - Final Round
Sore shoulder and all, grown-up Akshay Bhatia back at Augusta National

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfmasters_tiger_240408.jpg
Can Tiger contend at the 2024 Masters?
nbc_moto_title24cianciarulo_240408.jpg
Reminiscing Cianciarulo’s career; what’s next?
nbc_moto_w2rcporehl_240408.jpg
HL: 2024 Portugal Ultimate Rally-Raid, Final Stage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Teen Kirsten Simms lifts U.S. over Canada in overtime at hockey worlds in group play

  
Published April 8, 2024 09:54 PM

Nineteen-year-old Kirsten Simms scored in overtime to lift the U.S. over Canada 1-0 as the Americans closed out group play undefeated at the world women’s hockey championship in Utica, New York.

Simms, a University of Wisconsin sophomore, beat Canadian goalie and former Badger Ann-Renée Desbiens at the three-minute, 38-second mark of overtime.

It marked Simms’ first goal in her first world championship. She became the youngest American to score against Canada at an Olympics or worlds since 2015 (Megan Keller, 18).

Simms had an even bigger goal last year, scoring the only goal in the 2023 NCAA Championship game against Ohio State as a freshman.

Aerin Frankel stopped all 26 Canadian shots on Monday.

The five highest ranked teams in the 10-team worlds were all grouped together and given automatic spots in the quarterfinals.

The U.S. earned the top seed in the quarters, which are Thursday. The semifinals are Saturday and the gold- and bronze-medal games on Sunday.

Canada is the No. 2 seed, ensuring it will not play the U.S. before the medal games. The U.S. and Canada have met in 21 of the 22 world championship gold-medal games.

The U.S. won last year’s world title after Canada won worlds in 2021 and 2022 and the Olympics in 2022.

HOCKEY: FEB 11 Women's Rivalry Series - USA vs Canada
At her 14th worlds, Hilary Knight has more records to break and more to give to her team
Hilary Knight captained the U.S. to a world title last year with an unprecedented gold-medal-game feat.