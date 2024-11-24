 Skip navigation
Banda’s goal leads Pride over Spirit 1-0 for NWSL championship

  
Published November 24, 2024 08:22 AM
NWSL Championship 2024

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Orlando Pride forward Marta (10) and Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda (22) hoist the championship trophy after defeating the Washington Spirit in the 2024 NWSL Championship match at CPKC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jay Biggerstaff/Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Barbra Banda scored in the 37th minute and the Orlando Pride beat the Washington Spirit 1-0 on Nov. 23 to win their first National Women’s Soccer League championship.

Banda dribbled into the right side of the box and made a move past a defender before kicking the ball on the ground with her left foot and past the goalkeeper. She became the first player in the NWSL to score in each round of the playoffs.

Orlando’s win also gave veteran Brazilian star Marta her first NWSL title.

“I believe that God knows when the right time is for things to happen,” Marta said.

The Pride’s Angelina was nearly called for a push before passing it to Banda, but the VAR determined that the play was fair.

“It feels good to win the championship in the playoffs and I’m proud of this team,” Banda said. “It feels natural to play with Marta because she’s my idol.”

The Spirit (20-7-2) controlled the game and outshot the Pride 25-9, had two more shots on goal and held onto possession 58% of the time. Rosemonde Kouassi had Washington’s best chance in the 47 minute when she headed a ball from about 10 yards away.

“Sometimes you get great chances and you can score, but today we couldn’t,” Washington Head Coach Jonatan Giráldez said.

Top-seed Orlando (21-6-2) went unbeaten in its first 23 matches, a league record. They beat the Kansas City Current in the semifinals before hoisting the trophy at CPKC Stadium.

Orlando is the first team since 2019 to win the Shield and the title in the same year.

“This means everything, we’ve been through so many times and have been working for this moment,” Orlando Pride coach Seb Hines said.

Washington had won its last five playoff games when trailing at the half, but that streak was broken with this loss.