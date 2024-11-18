PWHL releases neutral-site schedule with games ranging from North Carolina to the Pacific Northwest

The PWHL is taking women’s pro hockey to places from Raleigh, North Carolina, to the Pacific Northwest in releasing its nine-date schedule of neutral site games on Monday.

Billed as the “Takeover Tour,” the six-team league selected six U.S. cities — Raleigh, Buffalo, Detroit, St. Louis, Denver and Seattle — and Canadian stops in Vancouver and Quebec City, with one site yet to be announced. The announcement comes as the PWHL prepares to open its second season on Nov. 30, and with the league launching plans to expand by as many as two teams by 2025-26.

“Bringing PWHL games to fans across both countries is a natural next step as we continue building our audience,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL senior vice president of business operations. “The PWHL ‘Takeover Tour’ lets us showcase our game and exceptional athletes across a wider North American footprint — an exciting moment for our players and an important move for our business as we consider expansion.”

The league is also exploring the opportunity to hold neutral site games in Europe after this season.

The PWHL is returning to Detroit, with defending champion Minnesota playing New York on March 16. Last year, Detroit drew a crowd of 13,736 in hosting one of the league’s two neutral-site games — with the other played in Pittsburgh.

