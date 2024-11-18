PWHL releases neutral-site schedule with games ranging from North Carolina to the Pacific Northwest

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minute Maid Park
Astros ballpark to be renamed Daikin Park from Minute Maid Park on Jan. 1
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Final Round
Field: Who will compete for $11 million purse at LPGA’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship
Aaron Judge
2024 MLB Awards: How it works, schedule, finalists, dates, past winners
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_penske_241118.jpg
Top shots: 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
nbc_dps_steveyoung_241118.jpg
Bengals are squandering Burrow’s performances
nbc_pft_multigamerecap_241118.jpg
Colts’ Richardson, Broncos’ Nix impress in Week 11

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minute Maid Park
Astros ballpark to be renamed Daikin Park from Minute Maid Park on Jan. 1
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Final Round
Field: Who will compete for $11 million purse at LPGA’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship
Aaron Judge
2024 MLB Awards: How it works, schedule, finalists, dates, past winners
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_penske_241118.jpg
Top shots: 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
nbc_dps_steveyoung_241118.jpg
Bengals are squandering Burrow’s performances
nbc_pft_multigamerecap_241118.jpg
Colts’ Richardson, Broncos’ Nix impress in Week 11

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PWHL releases neutral-site schedule with games ranging from North Carolina to the Pacific Northwest

  
Published November 18, 2024 11:17 AM
PWHL

Jan 6, 2024; St. Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota defender Maggie Flaherty (19) passes as Montreal forward Tereza Vanisova (21) defends during the second period in a PWHL ice hockey game at XCel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Krohn/Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The PWHL is taking women’s pro hockey to places from Raleigh, North Carolina, to the Pacific Northwest in releasing its nine-date schedule of neutral site games on Monday.

Billed as the “Takeover Tour,” the six-team league selected six U.S. cities — Raleigh, Buffalo, Detroit, St. Louis, Denver and Seattle — and Canadian stops in Vancouver and Quebec City, with one site yet to be announced. The announcement comes as the PWHL prepares to open its second season on Nov. 30, and with the league launching plans to expand by as many as two teams by 2025-26.

“Bringing PWHL games to fans across both countries is a natural next step as we continue building our audience,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL senior vice president of business operations. “The PWHL ‘Takeover Tour’ lets us showcase our game and exceptional athletes across a wider North American footprint — an exciting moment for our players and an important move for our business as we consider expansion.”

The league is also exploring the opportunity to hold neutral site games in Europe after this season.

The PWHL is returning to Detroit, with defending champion Minnesota playing New York on March 16. Last year, Detroit drew a crowd of 13,736 in hosting one of the league’s two neutral-site games — with the other played in Pittsburgh.