Pep talk fuels Yin, Knight to Team U.S. match win
Angel Yin and Cheyenne Knight of Team U.S. talk about their huge four-ball match win on Day 2 of the Solheim Cup, in which a pep talk and some ensuing key putts led them past Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall.
Grant, Ciganda playing stress-free for Team Europe
Linn Grant and Carlota Ciganda talk about their chemistry as a duo after their four-ball match victory aided a Day 2 Solheim Cup comeback for Team Europe.
Putting defines Solheim Cup Day 2
Cara Banks and Paige Mackenzie talk about putting on Day 2 of the Solheim Cup where Team USA struggled on the greens while Team Europe thrived.
Solheim Cup tactics net different results on Day 2
Paige Mackenzie and Cara Banks report from Day 2 at the Solheim Cup where Team Europe's strategy helped them equalize the score heading into the final day.
Pettersen ‘immensely proud’ of European comeback
European Solheim Cup Captain Suzann Pettersen explains why she was so proud of her team's bounce-back effort after falling behind 4-0 and talks about the key moments that helped turn things around.
Rookies play a big role on day one of Solheim Cup
Cara Banks and Paige MacKenzie talk about the impact made by Solheim Cup rookies with the United States team getting four points from the debutants (3-1-2) to European's two points (1-2-2).
Pedersen’s ace a ‘momentum changer’ for Europe
Emily Kristine Pedersen reflects on the "surreal" experience of making a hole-in-one on Day 1 and Maja Stark discusses how it felt to play in the Solheim Cup as a rookie.
How Zhang, Khang worked together in Day 1
Rose Zhang and Megan Khang discuss the keys to securing a half point for the U.S. after a back-and-forth match in Day 1 of the Solheim Cup.
Faldo likes Europe’s chances in Ryder Cup
Nick Faldo has as much Ryder Cup experience as anyone, and he weighs in on this year's matchup and how rivals become teammates at the event.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Collin Morikawa
Collin Morikawa is consistent and opportunistically clutch when it counts, and his experience as a rookie during the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits will pay dividends during the 44th edition in Rome.