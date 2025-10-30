DIANNA LEE (NORTHWESTERN), MICHAEL LEE (VIRGINIA) TRIUMPHANT-LEE WIN INDIVIDUAL STROKE PLAY AT 2025 EAST LAKE CUP

Oregon (Women), Virginia (Men) Claim No. 1 Seeds for Team

ATLANTA, (Oct. 27, 2025) – Northwestern Senior Dianna Lee fired a 2-under-par 34 to claim women’s medalist honors at the 11th annual East Lake Cup in Atlanta. Virginia Freshman Michael Lee earned the men’s individual title with a 3-under 33.

The stroke-play round was condensed to nine holes due to weather delays. The men’s division competed on the front nine and the women’s division competed on the back nine. For the first time in East Lake Cup history, the individual title was settled in a nine-hole match.

D. Lee recorded three birdies en route to claiming a one-stroke victory over women’s WAGR No. 1 Oregon’s Kiara Romero. The California native carded back-to-back birdies on No. 13 and 14 to secure a 2-under lead. D. Lee closed the round with a birdie on the 17th followed by a bogey on the 18th to solidify the round at two under. The victory is D. Lee’s first individual collegiate title.

“Today just felt like I proved a point where I can play in these conditions and it doesn’t always have to be 70 degrees and sunny weather to play some good golf. I just kept working to get better,” said D. Lee. “I’m very honored to play an event at a place that holds really special history and meaning, especially with Tom Cousins being here. I’m very grateful to be here and to hold the trophy.”

On the men’s side, M. Lee got off to a hot start with an opening birdie on the first. M. Lee went on to pick up two more birdies, on the fifth and eighth holes, to grab the clubhouse lead over Florida’s Parker Bell as well as Virginia teammate and men’s WAGR No. 2 and PGA TOUR University No. 1 Ben James. The victory is the Freshman’s first individual collegiate victory.

“We know that stroke play is like ‘go explore the course, it doesn’t matter too much if you win, get ready for match play,’” said M. Lee. “For me, that set in my head early about what kind of mindset I was going in with. I was like, ‘all right, let’s just have some fun.’ Weather is going to suck and it’s cold, but went out there, had some fun. That’s all we did.”

WOMEN’S DIVISION – INDIVIDUAL STROKE PLAY RESULTS:

1 Dianna Lee (Northwestern) (-2, 34)

2 Kiara Romero (Oregon) (-1, 35)

T3 Sarah Hammett (Southern California) (E, 36)

T3 Tong An (Oregon) (E, 36)

T3 Suvichaya Vinijchaitham (E, 36)

T6 Six players tied (+1, 37)

TEAM RESULTS:



Oregon (No. 1 seed) Southern California (No. 2 seed)

Tong An (E, 36) Kylie Chong (+1, 37)

Sophie Han (+1, 37) Sarah Hammett (E, 36)

Kiara Romero (-1, 35) Jasmine Koo (+1, 37)

Shyla Singh (+1, 37) Elise Lee (+1, 37)

Suvichaya Vinijchaitham (E, 36) Catherine Park (+2, 38)

Northwestern (No. 3 seed) Florida State (No. 4 seed)

Arianna Lau (+2, 38) Sophia Fullbrook (+2, 38)

Dianna Lee (-2, 34) Alexandra Gazzoli (+5, 41)

Hsin Tai Lin (+5, 41) Harahi Nakatani (+3, 39)

Megan Mang (+5, 41) Elin Pudas Remler (+5, 41)

Ashley Yun (+6, 42) Freya Russell (+1, 37)



MEN’S DIVISION – INDIVIDUAL STROKE PLAY RESULTS:

1 Michael Lee (Virginia) (-3, 33)

T2 Parker Bell (Florida) (-2, 34)

T2 Ben James (Virginia) (-2, 34)

T4 Daniel Tolf (Ole Miss) (-1, 35)

T4 Boston Bracken (Arizona State) (-1, 35)

T4 Paul Chang (Virginia) (-1, 35)

T4 Cameron Tankersley (Ole Miss) (-1, 35)

T4 Jack Turner (Florida) (-1, 35)



TEAM RESULTS:



Virginia (No. 1 seed) Florida (No. 2 seed)

Paul Chang (-1, 35) Parker Bell (-2, 34)

Josh Duangmanee (+1, 37) Matthew Kress (+3, 39)

Ben James (-2, 34) Luke Poulter (E, 36)

Bryan Lee (E, 36) Zack Swanwick (E, 36)

Michael Lee (-3, 33) Jack Turner (-1, 35)

Ole Miss (No. 3 seed) Arizona State (No. 4 seed)

Tom Fischer (+1, 37) Boston Bracken (-1, 35)

Michael La Sasso (+1, 37) Bowen Mauss (E, 36)

Cameron Tankersley (-1, 35) Michael Mjaaseth (+2, 38)

Daniel Tolf (-1, 35) Peer Wernicke (+2, 38)

Cohen Trolio (E, 36) Connor Williams (E, 36)

The East Lake Cup is being contested over three days, following the format from the final three days of the NCAA men’s and women’s golf national championships. Tuesday (tomorrow) and Wednesday, two match-play tournaments will be hosted simultaneously for the men’s and women’s divisions, with the semifinals taking place on Tuesday and the finals and consolation matches on Wednesday.

The East Lake Cup has been held at East Lake Golf Club since its inception in 2015.*

East Lake Golf Club, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is the home course of legendary golfer Bobby Jones and is the oldest golf course in the city of Atlanta. The Club is not only historic, but philanthropic as well. Proceeds from operations support the East Lake Foundation, now serving as a national model for holistic community redevelopment across the country through Purpose Built Communities.

The East Lake Cup benefits the East Lake Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to helping families build better lives and children reach their highest potential through its holistic approach to community revitalization incorporating mixed-income housing, cradle-to-college education and community wellness. The East Lake Cup is one of the largest contributors to the East Lake Foundation, having raised more than $2.5 million for the East Lake Foundation since the tournament’s inception in 2015. Bridgestone Golf, Good Good Golf, Principal and ZipRecuriter are the sponsors of the East Lake Cup.

General admission for the East Lake Cup is FREE. The tournament is open to the public from Monday, October 27 to Wednesday October 29.

For tournament information, including teams competing in the 2025 field and the event’s format, please visit https://www.nbcsports.com/golf/news/east-lake-cup-2025-field-format-and-how-to-watch-at-east-lake-golf-club . Stay connected with the East Lake Cup on X (@eastlakecup and @golfchannel), Facebook (www.facebook.com/eastlakecup and www.Facebook.com/GolfChannel) and Instagram (@eastlakecup and @golfchannel).

*Due to renovations that took place at East Lake Golf Club, the 2023 tournament was contested at historic Atlanta Athletic Club on its championship Highlands Course.

ABOUT EAST LAKE FOUNDATION

The East Lake Foundation is a charitable organization that collaborates with The Villages of East Lake residents, Charles R. Drew Charter School families, and other key services partners to ensure every member of our community has equitable access to the resources, tools, and supports needed to thrive. Its innovative holistic approach to community redevelopment incorporates mixed-income housing, cradle-to-college education, community wellness and economic vitality.

The success of the East Lake Foundation’s work has served as the blueprint for a national model of holistic community redevelopment through Purpose Built Communities . Today, there are 27 Purpose Built Communities across the country—all of which are successfully creating opportunities for residents and building strong, economically diverse communities.

The East Lake Cup is one of the largest contributors to the East Lake Foundation, having raised more than $2.5 million for the Foundation since the tournament’s inception in 2015.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS’ COLLEGE GOLF PLATFORM

Golf Channel is the television home for college golf, currently providing live coverage of 10 college golf championships. Golf Channel deploys its comprehensive portfolio of news, digital and social media coverage year-round in covering collegiate golf, including season preview shows, signing day specials, regional and national qualifying coverage, serving as the exclusive media partner of PGA TOUR University and exclusive annual coverage for the Haskins and ANNIKA Awards Presented by Stifel.

Following its announcement in 2013 as the exclusive television provider of the NCAA Golf Championships, Golf Channel has provided live coverage of the men’s NCAA Championships since 2014 and the women’s NCAA Championships since 2015, which are hosted at the same venue in consecutive weeks at Omni La Costa, San Diego, Calif. Golf Channel also annually televises the three-day East Lake Cup at historic East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.; the Western Intercollegiate Presented by Titleist, one of the longest-running college tournaments in the U.S. taking place at Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz, Calif.; the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Presented by Principal Financial at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head, S.C.; the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship; the Jackson T. Stephens Cup; the NB3 Match Play at Twin Warriors; the St Andrews Links Collegiate and the Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes in Grand Haven, Mich.

Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Jennifer Kupcho, Rose Zhang and Maria Fassi are just a few of the professional golfers who appeared on Golf Channel while competing in college.