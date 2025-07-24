Michael Grady

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBA on NBC PB.png
NBC SPORTS FINALIZES GAME ANALYST TEAM AND ADDS FINAL PLAY-BY-PLAY VOICE FOR NBA COVERAGE BEGINNING THIS FALL
Kentucky Oaks Pic.png
FOR FIRST TIME EVER, NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT KENTUCKY OAKS IN PRIMETIME – FRIDAY, MAY 1, 2026, ON NBC AND PEACOCK
World Aquatics Championships 2025.png
KATIE LEDECKY HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ CONTINUED COVERAGE OF WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS ACROSS NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Summer Seris - Press Box.jpg
PREMIER LEAGUE SUMMER SERIES KICKS OFF THIS SAT., JULY 26 – FEATURING EVERTON-BOURNEMOUTH (4 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK) AND MANCHESTER UNITED-WEST HAM (7 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK) – LIVE FROM METLIFE STADIUM
image (52).jpg
NBCUNIVERSAL CAPS ACTION-PACKED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON, FINISHING ON-SITE IN THE U.K. FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”
Championship SUnday 2025.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBA on NBC PB.png
NBC SPORTS FINALIZES GAME ANALYST TEAM AND ADDS FINAL PLAY-BY-PLAY VOICE FOR NBA COVERAGE BEGINNING THIS FALL
Kentucky Oaks Pic.png
FOR FIRST TIME EVER, NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT KENTUCKY OAKS IN PRIMETIME – FRIDAY, MAY 1, 2026, ON NBC AND PEACOCK
World Aquatics Championships 2025.png
KATIE LEDECKY HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ CONTINUED COVERAGE OF WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS ACROSS NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Summer Seris - Press Box.jpg
PREMIER LEAGUE SUMMER SERIES KICKS OFF THIS SAT., JULY 26 – FEATURING EVERTON-BOURNEMOUTH (4 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK) AND MANCHESTER UNITED-WEST HAM (7 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK) – LIVE FROM METLIFE STADIUM
image (52).jpg
NBCUNIVERSAL CAPS ACTION-PACKED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON, FINISHING ON-SITE IN THE U.K. FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”
Championship SUnday 2025.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
MichaelGrady-12[2].JPG Download

Michael Grady

Play-by-Play, NBA

Michael Grady will serve as one of NBC Sports’ play-by-play voices when its coverage of the NBA begins in October 2025 across NBC and Peacock. He is expected to work one or more games per week beginning this fall.

Grady has been the play-by-play voice of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Bally Sports North since the 2022-23 NBA season. Grady’s critically-acclaimed work with the Timberwolves led to him joining ESPN’s rotation of NBA play-by-play announcers for its broadcasts at the start of the 2024-25 season. He has also called NBA games on TNT and currently calls games for Amazon Prime Video as well.

Grady has an extensive history with the NBA, beginning his career hosting the “Grady and Big Joe Show” on WIBC before becoming the PA announcer at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the Indiana Pacers and Fever, working during the latter’s 2012 WNBA championship season. In 2017, he began serving as a sideline reporter for the Brooklyn Nets on YES Network and started calling select games for the team in 2020.