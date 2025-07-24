Michael Grady will serve as one of NBC Sports’ play-by-play voices when its coverage of the NBA begins in October 2025 across NBC and Peacock. He is expected to work one or more games per week beginning this fall.

Grady has been the play-by-play voice of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Bally Sports North since the 2022-23 NBA season. Grady’s critically-acclaimed work with the Timberwolves led to him joining ESPN’s rotation of NBA play-by-play announcers for its broadcasts at the start of the 2024-25 season. He has also called NBA games on TNT and currently calls games for Amazon Prime Video as well.

Grady has an extensive history with the NBA, beginning his career hosting the “Grady and Big Joe Show” on WIBC before becoming the PA announcer at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the Indiana Pacers and Fever, working during the latter’s 2012 WNBA championship season. In 2017, he began serving as a sideline reporter for the Brooklyn Nets on YES Network and started calling select games for the team in 2020.