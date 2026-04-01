SUPERCROSS PRESENTED LIVE FROM ST. LOUIS THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 4, AT 7 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

Race Day Live Begins Saturday at 1 p.m. ET with Race at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN; Spanish-Language Presentation Available on Peacock

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey, Ricky Carmichael, Will Christien, and Jason Thomas to Call Race

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 1, 2026 – The Monster Energy 2026 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Monster Energy AMA Supercross season continues this Saturday, April 4, from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo., starting live at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. Race Day Live pre-race coverage begins earlier that day at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Ken Roczen earned his second win of the season in Detroit last weekend in the 450SMX Class, with Chase Sexton finishing second and Malcolm Stewart (younger brother of NBC Sports SMX analyst James Stewart) taking third, for his first podium finish of the season. Eli Tomac (229 points) leads the 450SMX Class points standings by a slim margin of four points over Hunter Lawrence and Roczen (-14 points). In last week’s Eastern Divisional 250SMX Class race, Cole Davies earned his third consecutive win to extend his lead in the championship standings to nine points over Detroit runner-up Seth Hammaker. Western Divisional points leader Haiden Deegan is also expected to compete this weekend.

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey and SuperMotocross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, will call this weekend’s action in St. Louis. Will Christien and Jason Thomas will serve as reporters. Play-by-play veteran Edgar Lopez and former racer Tommy Rios will call the race for the Spanish-language presentation, available on Peacock.

Carmichael and nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto recapped all the action from Detroit on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast, which is available to listen to here.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analyst : Ricky Carmichael

: Reporters : Will Christien , Jason Thomas

: , Race Day Live: Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Brayton, Haley Shanley, Steven “Lurch” Scott

HOW TO WATCH



Streaming – Peacock, NBCSN (LIVE)

Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., April 4

Race Day Live

Peacock

1 p.m.



Race – St. Louis

Peacock

7 p.m.*



*Also includes a Spanish-language presentation

--NBC SPORTS--