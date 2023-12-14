ATLANTIC 10 ANNOUNCES MEDIA RIGHTS AGREEMENT WITH CBS SPORTS, ESPN, AND NBC SPORTS

Linear Television and Streaming Offerings Expand, Increasing Overall Rights Fee and Production Support

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Atlantic 10 Conference has secured new five-year agreements with long-time partners CBS Sports, ESPN and NBC Sports for enhanced media and television rights. The agreements, which were announced Thursday, significantly increase men’s and women’s basketball national exposure, brand marketing, production investment and rights fee revenue for the A-10 membership beginning with the 2024-25 season.

The new agreements represent a 40 percent increase in rights fee revenue, considerable expansion for the league’s robust linear television coverage, and increases the number of basketball championship games by 30 percent over previous agreements. Endeavor’s WME Sports and IMG advised the A-10 on the new deals.

“This media rights agreement is a critical part of maintaining the league’s national position, branding and relevance in men’s and women’s basketball. Our Institutions, student-athletes, coaches, and fans will benefit as the A-10 coverage will continue to be comprehensive,” stated Bernadette V. McGlade, Atlantic 10 Commissioner. “We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with CBS Sports, ESPN and NBC Sports and to expand these outstanding partnerships. I thank each media company and their leadership as well as Endeavor’s WME Sports and IMG teams for the commitment to the Atlantic 10 Conference.”

The CBS Television Network and Paramount+ will continue to present the Men’s Basketball Championship final as part of its NCAA Selection Sunday coverage, while ESPN retains the Women’s Basketball Championship final. CBS Sports Network will continue to carry both the men’s and women’s semifinals.

“As partners of the Atlantic 10 for more than two decades, we’re thrilled to extend our long-standing relationship with the conference,” said Dan Weinberg, EVP Programming, CBS Sports. “We look forward to remaining the primary home of A-10 postseason basketball, including the men’s championship final and the men’s and women’s semifinals, as well as offering an expanded slate of regular-season men’s and women’s basketball games across our platforms.”

ESPN Networks will continue to televise the top A-10 regular season selections in both men’s and women’s basketball. The league also enhanced its streaming rights agreement with ESPN+. Coupled with the linear expansion, and additional television markets established in recent years, the A-10 now has exceptional distribution to serve its fans in a national media footprint. All basketball games not broadcast by a linear partner will be streamed on ESPN+, as will a significant number of Olympic Sports contests. Over the past two years, A-10 institutions have produced over 1,000 events each year on ESPN+, the leading sports streaming service.

“ESPN has had a collaborative and productive relationship with the Atlantic 10 Conference for more than 25 years, and we are very pleased to continue working together through this media rights extension,” said Dan Margulis, ESPN senior director of programming and acquisitions. “We look forward to showcasing even more top rivalries and exceptional student-athletes in the years ahead across a variety of A-10 sports on our networks and ESPN+.”

The Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship will have all fourteen (14) games broadcast on linear television. NBC Sports will add three opening round games to its linear coverage capping off full Championship national TV coverage. The A-10 Women’s Championship quarterfinals, four additional games, will now be carried by NBC Sports lifting the national broadcasts for women to seven (7) championship games. The NBC Sports games will be televised on USA Network. Tournament coverage is in addition to 28 regular season games televised by NBC Sports.

“NBC Sports is thrilled to continue our partnership with the Atlantic-10 Conference for the next five seasons,” said Matthew Grassie, Director of Programming & Rights Management at NBC Sports. “Adding more men’s tournament games and our first set of women’s tournament games on our platforms will only help to increase the exposure of the A-10 to college basketball fans.”

Atlantic 10 institutions reside in states that comprise 39.9 million television households, 33 percent of the total national market. A-10 institutions are located in seven of the top 30 media markets, including New York (1), Chicago (3), Philadelphia (4), Washington (8), Charlotte (21), St. Louis (24) and Pittsburgh (26). All 15 institutions are within or adjacent to the top 60 media markets.

Within the lifetime of this contract, the A-10 will celebrate its 50th Anniversary as a Division I conference during the 2025-26 academic year. All three media partners are committed to engage in this season of celebration.

“This is a strong and exciting outcome for the A-10,” said Dr. Eric Spina, President at the University of Dayton and Chair of the A-10 Presidents Council. “The A-10 is a proud basketball conference with competitive, dynamic games throughout the season. We appreciate and value our broadcast partners, and it is clear they value the A-10.”

AGREEMENT FACTS

Terms









Five-year agreement 2024-25 athletic season through 2028-29 athletic season



Finances









Not Disclosed Provides a significant increase in the Conference’s television rights fees



Platforms









LINEAR: ESPN Networks, CBS/Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network, USA Network STREAMING: ESPN+ (except for national linear games), select games on Peacock/NBC Sports.com ADDITIONAL: Select regional/local linear coverage for non-national games



Basketball Regular Season Programming – Linear Coverage









98 men’s and women’s basketball games 28 regular season men’s games and eight regular season women’s games, plus ancillary studio coverage and original programming on CBS Sports Network ESPN Networks will air 11 men’s and two women’s regular season basketball games NBC Sports will televise 25 regular season men’s games and three regular season women’s games



Basketball Championship Programming – Linear Coverage





All 14 Men’s Basketball Championship games



First & Second Rounds, Quarterfinals – USA Network/NBC Sports Semifinals – CBS Sports Network Final – CBS and Paramount+ Women’s Basketball quarterfinals, semifinals and final (7 games) Quarterfinals – USA Network/NBC Sports Semifinals – CBS Sports Network Final – ESPN Networks



Streaming Coverage









Linear games will stream through the partner carrying that game All other basketball games, not chosen for national linear coverage on ESPN+, with select games on Peacock/NBCSports.com Women’s Basketball Championship First & Second round on ESPN+ Minimum of approximately 650 Olympic Sports Events on ESPN+



