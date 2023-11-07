NBC SPORTS PHILADELPHIA PLUS & PEACOCK TO PRESENT LIVE COVERAGE OF PHILADELPHIA’S HISTORIC MHS LIFT BIG 5 CLASSIC ON DEC. 2

College Basketball Tripleheader at Wells Fargo Center to Determine Big 5 Champion From Six Philadelphia-Area Men’s Programs

PHILADELPHIA – Nov. 7, 2023 – NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus and Peacock will present live coverage of the inaugural MHS Lift Big 5 Classic college basketball same-day tripleheader at Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 2, beginning at 2 p.m. ET. The new series format of the Big 5 will determine the champion from six Philadelphia-area men’s teams: Drexel, La Salle, Penn, Saint Joseph’s, Temple and Villanova.

All three matchups of the inaugural event, including the championship game, will be presented on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus and stream live on Peacock at 2 p.m. ET, 4:45 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET (times subject to change), respectively. The championship game will also encore on NBC Sports Philadelphia on Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET. Announcers and other details will be announced at a later date.

Big 5 Classic schedule on Saturday, Dec. 2:

Round Time (ET) Platforms Fifth-Place Game 2 p.m. NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, Peacock Third-Place Game 4:45 p.m. NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, Peacock Championship 7:30 p.m. NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, Peacock

The seeds for the Dec. 2 tripleheader will be determined by matchups played this month. For this year’s Big 5 series, the six schools are separated into three-team pods: Pod 1: Temple, La Salle, and Drexel; Pod 2: Villanova, Saint Joseph’s, and Penn. Each team will play the other two teams from their pod at their individual on-campus arenas from Nov. 7 to 29 to determine seeding for the Big 5 Classic on Dec. 2. One-seed teams from each pod will compete for the Big 5 championship, second-seed teams will compete for third place, and the third-seed teams will compete for fifth place.

NBC Sports Philadelphia, part of NBC Sports Regional Networks, presents exclusive live-game coverage of the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers, NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and MLB’s Philadelphia Phillies, along with extensive coverage of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles. Serving the Philadelphia region, Southern New Jersey and Delaware, NBC Sports Philadelphia delivers hundreds of live events per year, along with news, analysis and commentary programming and original content. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s digital portfolio, led by NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, is the top source for live and on-demand video, including live-game streaming, audio, written content and other features covering the region’s teams.

Peacock’s expansive programming offers the most live sports of any streamer in the United States, featuring live coverage including Big Ten Basketball and Football, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.