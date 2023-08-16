PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE 2023 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE INCLUDES SEVEN OF TOP 25 TEAMS IN ASSOCIATED PRESS PRESEASON POLL

Michigan (No. 2), Ohio State (3), Penn State (7), Washington (10), Notre Dame (13), Wisconsin (19), and Iowa (25) Expected to Play in Games Streaming Exclusively on Peacock this Season

Peacock to Livestream 10 Exclusive College Football Games This Season: Nine Big Ten Games and One Notre Dame Game; Plus, No. 6 USC at No. 13 Notre Dame on NBC and Peacock in Primetime on Sat., Oct. 14

Season Begins in 10 Days: No. 13 Notre Dame Faces Navy in College Football Season Opener From Ireland on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 16, 2023 – Seven teams ranked in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll are expected to be featured in games streaming exclusively on Peacock this season (pending Big Ten scheduling), highlighting NBC Sports’ record-setting college football schedule across the Big Ten and Notre Dame Football.

Teams ranked inside the AP’s season-opening Top 25 poll, which was released on Monday, Aug. 14, that are expected to play in games streaming exclusively on Peacock this season include:









No. 2 Michigan: Sept. 2 vs. East Carolina (Noon ET) No. 3 Ohio State: To be scheduled* No. 7 Penn State: Sept. 9 vs. Delaware (Noon ET) No. 10 Washington: Sept. 16 at Michigan State (5 p.m. ET) No. 13 Notre Dame: Sept. 16 vs. Central Michigan (2:30 p.m. ET) No. 19 Wisconsin: To be scheduled* No. 25 Iowa: To be scheduled*



Peacock will also simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night – the first time ever that Big Ten Football will have a dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network – and Notre Dame Football home games.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, Peacock will simusltream NBC’s coverage of Notre Dame hosting No. 6 USC live at 7:30 p.m. ET in a renewal of the greatest intersectional college football rivalry.

In total this fall, NBC Sports will present 31 FBS college football games across NBC and Peacock, including primetime games on 13 consecutive weekends – both NBC Sports records .

NBC Sports kicks off coverage of the 2023 college football season in 10 days as Notre Dame travels to Dublin, Ireland, to play the Navy Midshipmen at Aviva Stadium Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, NBC Sports debuts its landmark Big Ten Football package with two of college football’s top programs – Penn State and Michigan – opening their 2023 seasons with home games.

NBC Sports’ FBS college football games announced to date:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat., Aug. 26 2:30 p.m. Navy vs. No. 13 Notre Dame (in Ireland) NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 2 Noon East Carolina at No. 2 Michigan Peacock Sat., Sept. 2 3:30 p.m. Tennessee State at No. 13 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 2 7:30 p.m. West Virginia at No. 7 Penn State NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 9 Noon Delaware at No. 7 Penn State Peacock Sat., Sept. 9 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Maryland NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 16 2:30 p.m. Central Michigan at No. 13 Notre Dame Peacock Sat., Sept. 16 5 p.m. No. 10 Washington at Michigan State Peacock Sat., Sept. 16 7:30 p.m. Syracuse at Purdue NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. No. 3 Ohio State at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 14 7:30 p.m. No. 6 USC at No. 13 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 13 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 11 7:30 p.m. Michigan State at No. 3 Ohio State NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 18 3:30 p.m. Wake Forest at No. 13 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Fri., Nov. 24 7:30 p.m. No. 7 Penn State at Michigan State (Ford Field) NBC, Peacock

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking the first time ever that Big Ten Football will have a dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network. – and nine exclusive games on Peacock .

Peacock’s expansive programming offers the most live sports of any SVOD service in the United States , featuring live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, Big Ten football (beginning in September), and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.



--NBC Sports--