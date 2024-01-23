SUNDAY’S IOWA-OHIO STATE OVERTIME THRILLER ON NBC AND PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED REGULAR SEASON WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL GAME SINCE 2010

Viewership Peaked at 3.9 Million Viewers as Ohio State Took Control of the Game in Overtime

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 23, 2024 – Sunday’s Big Ten women’s college basketball game on NBC and Peacock featuring Ohio State’s thrilling overtime victory over Caitlin Clark and Iowa averaged 1.93 million viewers – with 1.86 million viewers on NBC stations, ranking as the most-watched regular season women’s college basketball game on any network since 2010 (2.11 million for No. 9 Stanford’s victory over No. 1 UConn, snapping the Huskies’ historic 90-game winning streak, on ESPN2, 12/30/2010).

Viewership peaked at 3.9 million viewers in overtime from 2:00-2:18 p.m. ET, as Ohio State pulled away and secured the 100-92 victory.

Buckeyes forward Cotie McMahon (33 points, 12 rebounds) and guard Jacy Sheldon (24 points) 1ed Ohio State while Clark, the reigning National Player of the Year, tallied 45 points and seven assists for the Hawkeyes.

Peacock’s exclusive slate of Big Ten women’s basketball, featuring 20+ games streaming live this season, continues this Thursday, Jan. 25, as No. 12 Ohio State (15-3) visits Illinois at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.



