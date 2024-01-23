 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: APR 23 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers
Saves and Steals: It’s Miller time
NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration
Baby on board: Bubba and Amanda Wallace announce they are expecting first child

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteclevorlseries_240417.jpg
Cavaliers the clear betting favorite over Magic
nbc_roto_btekingsvpelicans_240417.jpg
Kings ‘seem like the right side’ vs. Pelicans
nbc_golf_westernintfinalrdhls_240417.jpg
Highlights: Western Intercollegiate, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: APR 23 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers
Saves and Steals: It’s Miller time
NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration
Baby on board: Bubba and Amanda Wallace announce they are expecting first child

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteclevorlseries_240417.jpg
Cavaliers the clear betting favorite over Magic
nbc_roto_btekingsvpelicans_240417.jpg
Kings ‘seem like the right side’ vs. Pelicans
nbc_golf_westernintfinalrdhls_240417.jpg
Highlights: Western Intercollegiate, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

SUNDAY’S IOWA-OHIO STATE OVERTIME THRILLER ON NBC AND PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED REGULAR SEASON WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL GAME SINCE 2010

Published January 23, 2024 10:01 AM

Viewership Peaked at 3.9 Million Viewers as Ohio State Took Control of the Game in Overtime

Peacock’s Exclusive Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Schedule Features 50+ Games Streaming Live this Season

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 23, 2024 – Sunday’s Big Ten women’s college basketball game on NBC and Peacock featuring Ohio State’s thrilling overtime victory over Caitlin Clark and Iowa averaged 1.93 million viewers – with 1.86 million viewers on NBC stations, ranking as the most-watched regular season women’s college basketball game on any network since 2010 (2.11 million for No. 9 Stanford’s victory over No. 1 UConn, snapping the Huskies’ historic 90-game winning streak, on ESPN2, 12/30/2010).

Viewership peaked at 3.9 million viewers in overtime from 2:00-2:18 p.m. ET, as Ohio State pulled away and secured the 100-92 victory.

Buckeyes forward Cotie McMahon (33 points, 12 rebounds) and guard Jacy Sheldon (24 points) 1ed Ohio State while Clark, the reigning National Player of the Year, tallied 45 points and seven assists for the Hawkeyes.

Peacock’s exclusive slate of Big Ten women’s basketball, featuring 20+ games streaming live this season, continues this Thursday, Jan. 25, as No. 12 Ohio State (15-3) visits Illinois at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

- NBC SPORTS -