NORTHWESTERN, OREGON (WOMEN), FLORIDA, VIRGINIA (MEN) ADVANCE TO EAST LAKE CUP FINAL

TOP TEAMS COLLIDE FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH IN ATLANTA – WOMEN’S FINAL FEATURES EAST LAKE CUP NO. 1 OREGON AND NO. 3 NORTHWESTERN AND FOR THE MEN NO. 1 VIRGINIA

AND NO. 2 FLORIDA

In the consolation matchup, Florida State vs. Southern California among the women, and for the Men, Arizona State faces Ole Miss

ATLANTA, (Oct. 28, 2025) – The women from Northwestern and Oregon, along with the Florida and Virginia men, each won their semifinal match today to punch their ticket into Wednesday’s championship matches at the 11th annual East Lake Cup. Top teams will collide for the finals in Atlanta with Oregon ranked No. 3, Northwestern ranked No. 23, Virginia ranked No. 1 and Florida ranked No. 10.

The 2025 East Lake Cup semifinals included two playoff matches for a total of three bonus holes of competition.

SEMIFINAL RESULTS:

WOMEN: (1) Oregon def. (4) Florida State, 3-2; (3) Northwestern def. (2) Southern California, 4-1

MEN: (1) Virginia def. (4) Arizona State, 3.5-1.5; (2) Florida def. (3) Ole Miss, 3-2

WOMEN’S SEMIFINALS

The women’s semifinal featured a matchup between Oregon and Florida State, and a 2017 East Lake Cup semifinal rematch between Northwestern and Southern California. The Ducks claimed the victory 3-2 to advance to the championship match. In the later semifinal, the Wildcats upset the Trojans in extra holes to earn a spot in Wednesday’s championship match.

The early semifinal between Oregon and Florida State was decided by dominate rounds by both teams. The Seminoles secured the first point with Sophomore Sophia Fullbrook finishing 4&3 over Oregon Freshman Shyla Singh. Sophomore Suvichaya Vinijchaitham retaliated for the Ducks, winning 4&3 over Sophomore Elin Pudas Remler.

Women’s WAGR No. 1 Kiara Romero dominated with a 6&5 victory over Alexandra Gazzoli to capture the Duck’s second point of the day. Freya Russell of FSU captured one of the four tournament eagles today on the par-4 8th hole in her journey to a 3&2 victory over Tong An. Florida State Freshman Haruhi Nakatani battled back from a 5down deficit with back-to-back birdies on 14 and 15, but ultimately fell to Oregon Freshman Sophie Han who secured the match with 3&2 victory.

“The big message to the team last night was just to stick to our course strategy,” said Oregon head coach Derek Radley. “I felt if they can just be who they are, attack the golf course and be smart in different positions we would have a really good opportunity to advance. I am so proud of the girls for doing that today.”

In the later contest, a 4-1 margin in favor of Northwestern against Southern California did not tell the full story of a tightly-contested match. Two of the five contests went to extra holes, including one for the decisive point between Northwestern’s Arianna Lau and Elise Lee of the Trojans. A birdie putt on the 18th hole from Lee forced the match to continue, but a timely par from Lau and an uncharacteristic miss from Lee on the par-3 15th gave the Wildcats a victory for both the match and the day.

Earlier, Ashley Yun notched the first point of the day for Northwestern after trailing Sarah Hammett through twelve holes. A clutch par putt from Yun on the 18th allowed her to hold onto a one-hole lead. Jasmine Koo, women’s WAGR No. 9, secured the lone point of the day for the Trojans against Hsin Tai Lin after a late rally that included an eagle on the par-5 14th and a booming drive on the second extra hole en route to her victory. Two back-nine birdies from Northwestern’s Megan Meng clinched her match against Kylie Chong of Southern California.

“Our team has quite a lot of match play experience,” said Arianna Lau. “We just believe in each other. Every tournament, no matter stroke play or match play, it’s still the same.”

“You know, there were some really challenging hole locations today. It was amazing,” said Northwestern’s head coach Emily Fletcher. “We’re familiar with Oregon, we’ve been up against them a few times, we’ve seen them a bunch this fall. We’ll just try to get out there tomorrow and get it going.”

Tomorrow’s final match will feature an all-Big10 showdown and 2025 NCAA semifinal rematch between Northwestern and Oregon. Plus, an individual rematch will be played between Oregon’s Tong An and Northwestern’s Hsin Tai Lin.

The consolation match will be a 2025 NCAA quarterfinal rematch between Florida State and Southern California.

MEN’S SEMIFINALS

The men’s semifinals included Arizona State taking on top-ranked Virginia and an SEC-brawl between Florida and Ole Miss. Virginia dominated with a 3.5-1.5 victory and Florida sneaked out a 3-2 win.

Virginia’s Michael Lee came out of the gates hot, leading 5up through six holes over Senior Michael Mjaaseth with the Freshman ultimately winning 7&6.

“I set the tone for the team,” Lee said. “We are the No. 1 seed, and I think if the guys see a point on the leaderboard, it incentivizes them to just go get it, so I’m glad I did my job.”

M. Lee’s teammates Paul Chang and Ben James took that momentum and ran out to big victories of their own. Graduate Student Paul Chang won 4&2 and Senior Ben James won 4&3 over Freshmen Boston Bracken and Bowen Mauss, respectively. Sophomore Peer Wernicke got the Sun Devil’s only victory of the day 1up over Junior Josh Duangmanee. The final match between Senior Bryan Lee and Junior Connor Willaims did not finish.

In the second match, Florida started off strong by capturing two quick points with Junior Luke Poulter defeating Senior Tom Fischer 6&4 and Senior Parker Bell winning 5&3 over Freshman Daniel Tolf. However, Ole Miss’s veteran leadership wasn’t going to back down without a fight. Seniors Cohen Trolio and Cameron Tankersley led the comeback to tie the match 2-2. Trolio took down Senior Matthew Kress 3&2 and Tankersley won 5&4 over Sophomore Zack Swanwick.

The match came down to Florida Junior Jack Turner and Ole Miss Senior Michael La Sasso to determine who would be advancing to Wednesday’s championship. Turner grabbed the lead early in the match and never lost it. With birdies on two of his final four holes, Turner closed out La Sasso 2up in front of a gallery of fans on the 18th green of East Lake Golf Club.

“All the other matches had finished up already so I knew what ours meant,” Turner said. “I just tried to keep staying in the present as much as I could and trust that the work I put in my whole life would take over and it did.”

It sets up a rematch of last year’s NCAA Tournaments semifinals where Virginia defeated Florida 3-0.

“I think that day left a really sour taste in our mouth,” Florida coach J.C. Deacon said. “I know the guys are going to be up for it, they’re going to be really excited. We’ve got to have our best tomorrow.”

WEDNESDAY’S FINAL & CONSOLATION MATCHES:

Women’s Final: (No. 1) Oregon vs. (No. 3) Northwestern State; Women’s Consolation: (No. 2) Southern California vs. (No. 3) Northwestern

Men’s: (No. 1) Virginia vs. (No. 2) Florida; (No. 3) Ole Miss vs. (No. 4) Arizona State

GOLF Channel’s live coverage of Wednesday’s finals of team match play will air from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET.

WOMEN’S DIVISION – SEMIFINAL MATCH PLAY RESULTS:

(1) Oregon def. (4) Florida State, 3-2

(3) Northwestern def. (2) Southern California, 4-1

TEAM RESULTS (determines seeding for Tuesday’s Match Play Semifinals):



Oregon (1) vs. Florida State (4)

Shyla Singh Sophia Fullbrook (4&3)

Suvichaya Vinijchaitham (4&3) Elin Pudas Remler

Sophie Han (3&2) Haruhi Nakatani

Tong An Freya Russell (3&2)

Kiara Romero (6&5) Alexandra Gazzoli

Southern California (2) vs. Northwestern (3)

Ashley Yun (1up) Sarah Hammett

Hsin Tai Lin Jasmine Koo (20 holes)

Arianna Lau (19 holes) Elise Lee

Megan Meng (2&1) Kylie Chong

Dianna Lee (2&1) Catherine Park

MEN’S DIVISION – SEMIFINAL MATCH PLAY RESULTS:

(1) Virginia def. (4) Arizona State, 3.5-1.5

(2) Florida def. (3) Ole Miss, 3-2

TEAM RESULTS (determines seeding for Tuesday’s Match Play Semifinals):

Virginia (1) vs. Arizona State (4)

Michael Lee (7&6) Michael Mjaaseth

Josh Duangmanee Peer Wernicke (1up)

Paul Chang (4&2) Boston Bracken

Ben James (4&3) Bowen Mauss

Bryan Lee (DNF) Connor Williams (DNF)

Florida (2) vs. Ole Miss (3)

Luke Poulter (6&4) Tom Fischer

Parker Bell (5&3) Daniel Tolf

Matthew Kress Cohen Trolio (3&2)

Zack Swanwick Cameron Tankersley (5&4)

Jack Turner (2up) Michael La Sasso

The East Lake Cup is being contested over three days, following the format from the final three days of the NCAA men’s and women’s golf national championships. Tuesday (tomorrow) and Wednesday, two match-play tournaments will be hosted simultaneously for the men’s and women’s divisions, with the semifinals taking place on Tuesday and the finals and consolation matches on Wednesday.

The East Lake Cup has been held at East Lake Golf Club since its inception in 2015.*

East Lake Golf Club, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is the home course of legendary golfer Bobby Jones and is the oldest golf course in the city of Atlanta. The Club is not only historic, but philanthropic as well. Proceeds from operations support the East Lake Foundation, now serving as a national model for holistic community redevelopment across the country through Purpose Built Communities.

The East Lake Cup benefits the East Lake Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to helping families build better lives and children reach their highest potential through its holistic approach to community revitalization incorporating mixed-income housing, cradle-to-college education and community wellness. The East Lake Cup is one of the largest contributors to the East Lake Foundation, having raised more than $2.5 million for the East Lake Foundation since the tournament’s inception in 2015. Bridgestone Golf, Good Good Golf, Principal and ZipRecuriter are the sponsors of the East Lake Cup.

General admission for the East Lake Cup is FREE. The tournament is open to the public from Monday, October 27 to Wednesday October 29.

For tournament information, including teams competing in the 2025 field and the event’s format, please visit https://www.nbcsports.com/golf/news/east-lake-cup-2025-field-format-and-how-to-watch-at-east-lake-golf-club. Stay connected with the East Lake Cup on X (@eastlakecup and @golfchannel), Facebook (www.facebook.com/eastlakecup and www.Facebook.com/GolfChannel) and Instagram (@eastlakecup and @golfchannel).

*Due to renovations that took place at East Lake Golf Club, the 2023 tournament was contested at historic Atlanta Athletic Club on its championship Highlands Course.

