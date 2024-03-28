HORSE RACING’S 1/ST RACING TOUR CONTINUES WITH THE FLORIDA DERBY LIVE THIS SATURDAY AT 6 P.M. ET ON CNBC AND PEACOCK

This Saturday Marks Five Weeks to the 150th Kentucky Derby - Saturday, May 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET Live on NBC and Peacock

Hall of Famer and Three-Time Florida Derby Winner Jerry Bailey, Randy Moss, and Britney Eurton Join Host Ahmed Fareed to Anchor Coverage

Florida Derby Marks Second of Three Consecutive Saturday Afternoons with Kentucky Derby Prep Races Live on CNBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 28, 2024 – NBC Sports presents live coverage of the $1 million Florida Derby (G1), a key Triple Crown prep race, as part of the 1/ST RACING TOUR this Saturday, March 30, live at 6 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock from Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla.

2023 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) winner Fierceness, 13th in the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings, is the morning-line favorite (8-5) in the 1 ⅛-mile Florida Derby. Fierceness is owned by Mike Repole, who had last year’s Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratched on the morning of the race.

The Florida Derby will award a total of 200 Kentucky Derby qualification points, with 100 going to the winner of the race. Since the 1950s, 25 Florida Derby runners have gone on to win the Kentucky Derby, the most among Road to the Kentucky Derby prep races. The $250,000 Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) will also be highlighted on Saturday’s show.

Ahmed Fareed hosts Saturday’s coverage alongside analysts Jerry Bailey, the Hall of Fame jockey who won the Florida Derby three times, and Randy Moss. Britney Eurton will report on-site from Gulfstream Park.

The Florida Derby marks the second of three consecutive Saturday afternoons with live Kentucky Derby prep races coverage on CNBC and Peacock, continuing with the Santa Anita Derby (G1) on April 6 at 7 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock.

NBC SPORTS AND HORSE RACING

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

ABOUT THE STRONACH GROUP & 1/ST

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The company’s consumer facing brand 1/ST (pronounced “First”) powers The Stronach Group’s forward-thinking 1/ST RACING & GAMING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, 1/ST EXPERIENCE, and 1/ST PROPERTIES businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group’s continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred horse racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING & GAMING drives the best-in-class horse racing operations and gaming offerings at the company’s premier racetracks and training centers including: Santa Anita Park, Golden Gate Fields and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series, Gulfstream Park West and Palm and Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center (Florida); the Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park, Pimlico Race Course - home of the legendary Preakness Stakes, Rosecroft Raceway and Bowie Training Center (Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is operating group for 1/ST’s media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, TSG Global Wagering Solutions (GWS) XBTV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is horse racing’s largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST EXPERIENCE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality through innovative content development, elevated national and local venue management and hospitality, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and procurement development. 1/ST PROPERTIES is responsible for the development of the company’s live, work and play communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park (Florida) and Paddock Pointe (Maryland). As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group’s commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred horse racing on and off the track. For more information, please email david.joseph@gulfstreampark.com, visit www.1st.com or follow @1ST_racing on Twitter or @1stracing on Instagram and Facebook.





--NBC SPORTS--