HORSE RACING’S 1/ST RACING TOUR CONTINUES WITH THE SANTA ANITA DERBY LIVE THIS SATURDAY AT 7 P.M. ET ON CNBC AND PEACOCK

This Saturday Marks Four Weeks to the 150th “Run for the Roses” - Saturday, May 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET Live on NBC and Peacock

Randy Moss and Britney Eurton to Join Host Ahmed Fareed During Coverage

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 4, 2024 – NBC Sports presents live coverage of the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby (G1) this Saturday, April 6, live at 7 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock from 1/ST’s Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. The Santa Anita Derby, which is part of the 1/ST RACING TOUR, is a key Triple Crown prep race.

Imagination, who won the 2024 San Felipe Stakes (G2), and 2024 Sunland Park Derby (G3) winner Stronghold are expected to be contenders in the 1 ⅛-mile Santa Anita Derby.

The Santa Anita Derby will award qualification points for the 150th Kentucky Derby, which NBC Sports will present Saturday, May 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. In addition to the Santa Anita Derby, this Saturday’s show will focus on the Road to the Kentucky Derby races and major contenders.

Ahmed Fareed hosts Saturday’s coverage of the Santa Anita Derby alongside analyst Randy Moss. Britney Eurton will be reporting on-site from Santa Anita Park.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

NBC SPORTS AND HORSE RACING

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

ABOUT THE STRONACH GROUP & 1/ST

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The company’s consumer facing brand 1/ST (pronounced “First”) powers The Stronach Group’s forward-thinking 1/ST RACING & GAMING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, 1/ST EXPERIENCE, and 1/ST PROPERTIES businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group’s continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred horse racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING & GAMING drives the best-in-class horse racing operations and gaming offerings at the company’s premier racetracks and training centers including: Santa Anita Park, Golden Gate Fields and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series, Gulfstream Park West and Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center (Florida); the Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park, Pimlico Race Course - home of the legendary Preakness Stakes, Rosecroft Raceway and Bowie Training Center (Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is operating group for 1/ST’s media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, TSG Global Wagering Solutions (GWS) and XBTV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is horse racing’s largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST EXPERIENCE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality through innovative content development, elevated national and local venue management and hospitality, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and procurement development. 1/ST PROPERTIES is responsible for the development of the company’s live, work and play communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park (Florida) and Paddock Pointe (Maryland). As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group’s commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred horse racing on and off the track. For more information, please email david.joseph@gulfstreampark.com, visit www.1st.com or follow @1ST_racing on Twitter or @1stracing on Instagram and Facebook.



--NBC SPORTS--