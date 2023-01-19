PEACOCK PRESENTS EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE OF MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS IN SAN DIEGO AND NASCAR HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY THIS WEEKEND

First Exclusive Peacock Supercross Race of the Season Streams Saturday at 10 p.m. ET; Live Coverage Begins with Race Day Live at 4:30 p.m. ET

2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Presented Friday at 8 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 19, 2023 – The 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season races on this Saturday from Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif., live at 10 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. The series continues its California swing to kick off the season, which returns to Anaheim next Saturday.

Reigning Supercross champion Eli Tomac claimed his first Anaheim opener victory in the 450SX Class, followed by two-time Supercross champion Cooper Webb in second. Chase Sexton, Dylan Ferrandis, and Ken Roczen rounded out the top five. In the Western Regional 250SX Class Main Event, defending Eastern Regional 250SX Class champion Jett Lawrence took the victory, with 2022 Eastern Regional 250SX Class runner-up RJ Hampshire finishing behind him.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage on Saturday from San Diego gets underway at 4:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All Supercross live coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock. Click here for more details.

An encore presentation of the race will air Monday on CNBC at 1 a.m. ET.

A record 31 race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2023, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here.

Play by Play : Leigh Diffey Analyst : Ricky Carmichael Reporters : Daniel Blair, Jason Thomas



TV – CNBC Streaming – Peacock, NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com



Date Coverage Network/Streaming Time (ET) Sat., Jan. 21 Monster Energy Supercross – Race Day Live Peacock 4:30 p.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Race Peacock 10 p.m. Mon., Jan. 23 Monster Energy Supercross – Race* CNBC, NBC Sports app, NBCSports.com 1 a.m.

*Encore presentation

NASCAR HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Induction Ceremony is presented this Friday live at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. 2003 Cup Champion and two-time Daytona 500 winner Matt Kenseth, 1986 NASCAR West Series champion Hershel McGriff, and Kirk Shelmerdine, a four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion serving as a crew chief for fellow Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, make up the 13th annual NASCAR Hall of Fame class.

Friday’s two-hour ceremony will also recognize executive Mike Helton with the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR. NBC Sports’ Rick Allen and Kim Coon will co-host the ceremony from the Crown Ballroom at the Charlotte Convention Center, in Charlotte, N.C. As part of the evening, special fireside chats will take place prior to the ceremony featuring NBC Sports’ NASCAR analyst Kyle Petty with friends and family members of the three inductees that will be available on NBC Sports and NASCAR’s social platforms. To sign up for Peacock and learn more, click here.

IMSA: WEATHERTECH SPORTSCAR CHAMPIONSHIP ROAR BEFORE THE ROLEX 24

Play by Play : Dave Burns Analyst : Calvin Fish Pit Reporter : Kevin Lee



Live coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Roar Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway airs this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock. The qualifying session to determine the starting grid for next weekend’s Rolex 24 features racing stars from across the world including Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon, Austin Cindric, Josef Newgarden, and Colton Herta in five car classes in competition: Grand Touring Prototype (GTP), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3), GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO), and GT Daytona (GTD). Details for NBC Sports’ comprehensive coverage of the 61st Running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona will be announced in the near future.

Live coverage of the VP Racing SportsCar Challenge will also take place at Daytona International Speedway this weekend, airing Saturday at 2:20 p.m. ET and Sunday at 12:20 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Streaming – Peacock



Date Coverage Network/Streaming Time (ET) Sat., Jan. 21 VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Peacock 2:20 p.m. Sun., Jan. 22 VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Peacock 12:20 p.m. Roar Before the Rolex 24 Peacock 1:20 p.m.

NITRO RALLYCROSS

The 2022-23 Nitro Rallycross season continues this weekend at GP3R in Trois-Rivières, Québec, live Friday at 6 p.m. ET and Saturday at 2 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

The series features inaugural season reigning champion and action sports icon Travis Pastrana, who announced this week that he plans on racing the Daytona 500 next month, as well as motorsports stars Robin Larsson and Oliver Eriksson. This weekend’s programming will also include a tribute to action sports legend Ken Block, who passed away earlier this month.



