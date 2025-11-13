PEACOCK BRINGS THE ULTIMATE SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL WATCH PARTY SERVING UP TOUCHDOWNS AND TEA WITH “REALITY HOT SEAT” – STREAMING LIVE THROUGHOUT THE HOUSTON TEXANS-KANSAS CITY CHIEFS MATCHUP ON SUNDAY, DEC. 7 AT 8 P.M. ET
Peacock, NBC Sports and the NFL Bring Sports and Reality Powerhouse Fandoms Together, Proving Fierce Rivalries, Big Personalities and Loyal Fans Are Everyone’s Game
Hosts “Boston Rob” Mariano, Heather Gay, Justin Sylvester and Kate Chastain Lead the Lineup – Live, Loud and Unfiltered
Link to “Reality Hot Seat” Key Art: HERE
Link to “Reality Hot Seat” Logo: HERE
Nov. 13, 2025 – It’s a Sunday Night Football presentation like you’ve never seen before. Peacock, NBC Sports, and the National Football League are teaming up to present Reality Hot Seat – a first-of-its-kind altcast spotlighting the storylines, rivalries and larger-than-life personalities that make professional football as captivating as a hit reality TV show. Streaming live exclusively on Peacock and NFL+ beginning at 8 p.m. ET and continuing throughout the entire Houston Texans-Kansas City Chiefs matchup on Sunday, Dec. 7, Reality Hot Seat complements NBC Sports’ traditional broadcast airing on NBC, Peacock and NFL+.
Leading the charge is an all-star panel ready to call the game like it’s their favorite reunion special: “Boston Rob” Mariano (Survivor, The Traitors), Heather Gay (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Surviving Mormonism with Heather Gay), TV and podcast host Justin Sylvester and Kate Chastain (Below Deck, The Traitors). Together, they’ll embrace the game as the ultimate unscripted event it is and deliver a play-by-play with a reality fan’s-eye view.
“Reality Hot Seat brings together two of the greatest passions, football and reality TV, both full of drama, strategy and fiercely loyal fans,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman of Bravo and Peacock Unscripted. “We’re not reinventing the game; we’re simply watching it through a different lens, one that leans into the unscripted storylines already happening on the field. And with our host lineup, we’ve drafted the perfect team to bring that to life on Peacock.”
“This is a dream broadcast for football fans and reality TV fans alike,” said Jackie Chang, NFL Director of Media Strategy and Business Development. “We are thrilled to partner with NBC and Peacock for an exciting and unique presentation of Sunday Night Football that will reach new audiences and showcase stars on and off the field.”
Whether breaking down sideline tension like a Real Housewives dinner party, comparing quarterback-receiver chemistry to a Love Island recoupling or analyzing coaching calls worthy of The Traitors roundtable, Reality Hot Seat digs into the dirt unfolding on the field – the calls, the reactions, the emotions that will have viewers talking come Monday morning. With surprises, special guests, exclusive sneak peeks – and maybe even a shotski or two – Peacock’s Reality Hot Seat brings the juiciest watch party right to your living room.
Fans attending BravoCon this weekend will be the first to experience Reality Hot Seat with a custom SNF: Reality Hot Seat “Throw More Than Shade” activation. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to aim at reality-TV-inspired targets – with bedazzled footballs of course – and score exclusive Reality Hot Seat swag.
Reality Hot Seat is produced by So Obsessed Productions with Jenny Slater and Bobby Mancke serving as Executive Producers.