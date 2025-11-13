Peacock, NBC Sports and the NFL Bring Sports and Reality Powerhouse Fandoms Together, Proving Fierce Rivalries, Big Personalities and Loyal Fans Are Everyone’s Game

Hosts “Boston Rob” Mariano, Heather Gay, Justin Sylvester and Kate Chastain Lead the Lineup – Live, Loud and Unfiltered





Link to “Reality Hot Seat” Key Art: HERE

Link to “Reality Hot Seat” Logo: HERE