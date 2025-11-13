 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Milan Logo - Press Box.png
NBC OLYMPICS ANNOUNCES CURLING COMMENTARY TEAMS FOR 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS
NBA on NBC PB.png
VICTOR WEMBANYAMA, NBA LEADING SCORER GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO, DONOVAN MITCHELL, AND DEVIN BOOKER HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK
NBCSN White PB.png
NBCUNIVERSAL TO LAUNCH NEW NBC SPORTS NETWORK NEXT MONDAY, NOVEMBER 17

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER CITY HOST LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL HOST ASTON VILLA THIS SATURDAY AT 4 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 25, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Milan Logo - Press Box.png
NBC OLYMPICS ANNOUNCES CURLING COMMENTARY TEAMS FOR 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS
NBA on NBC PB.png
VICTOR WEMBANYAMA, NBA LEADING SCORER GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO, DONOVAN MITCHELL, AND DEVIN BOOKER HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK
NBCSN White PB.png
NBCUNIVERSAL TO LAUNCH NEW NBC SPORTS NETWORK NEXT MONDAY, NOVEMBER 17

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER CITY HOST LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL HOST ASTON VILLA THIS SATURDAY AT 4 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 25, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PEACOCK BRINGS THE ULTIMATE  SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL WATCH PARTY SERVING UP TOUCHDOWNS AND TEA WITH “REALITY HOT SEAT” – STREAMING LIVE THROUGHOUT THE HOUSTON TEXANS-KANSAS CITY CHIEFS MATCHUP ONSUNDAY, DEC. 7 AT 8 P.M. ET

Published November 13, 2025 02:24 PM
Reality Hot Seat 2025

Peacock, NBC Sports and the NFL Bring Sports and Reality Powerhouse Fandoms Together,Proving Fierce Rivalries, Big Personalities and Loyal Fans Are Everyone’s Game

Hosts “Boston Rob” Mariano, Heather Gay, Justin Sylvester and Kate Chastain Lead the Lineup – Live, Loud and Unfiltered


Link to “Reality Hot Seat” Key Art: HERE

Link to “Reality Hot Seat” Logo:  HERE


Nov. 13, 2025 – It’s a Sunday Night Football presentation like you’ve neverseen before. Peacock, NBC Sports, and the National Football League are teaming up to present Reality Hot Seat – a first-of-its-kind altcast spotlighting the storylines, rivalries and larger-than-life personalities that make professional football as captivating as a hit reality TV show. Streaming live exclusively on Peacock and NFL+ beginning at 8 p.m. ET and continuing throughout the entire Houston Texans-Kansas City Chiefs matchup on Sunday, Dec. 7,Reality Hot Seat complements NBC Sports’ traditional broadcast airing on NBC, Peacock and NFL+.

Leading the charge is an all-star panel ready to call the game like it’s their favorite reunion special: “Boston Rob” Mariano (Survivor, The Traitors), Heather Gay (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Surviving Mormonism with Heather Gay), TV and podcast host Justin Sylvester and Kate Chastain (Below Deck, The Traitors). Together, they’ll embrace the game as the ultimate unscripted event it is and deliver a play-by-play with a reality fan’s-eye view.

Reality Hot Seat brings together two of the greatest passions, football and reality TV, both full of drama, strategy and fiercely loyal fans,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman of Bravo and Peacock Unscripted. “We’re not reinventing the game; we’re simply watching it through a different lens, one that leans into the unscripted storylines already happening on the field. And with our host lineup, we’ve drafted the perfect team to bring that to life on Peacock.”

“This is a dream broadcast for football fans and reality TV fans alike,” said Jackie Chang, NFL Director of Media Strategy and Business Development. “We are thrilled to partner with NBC and Peacock for an exciting and unique presentation of Sunday Night Football that will reach new audiences and showcase stars on and off the field.

Whether breaking down sideline tension like a Real Housewives dinner party, comparing quarterback-receiver chemistry to a Love Island recoupling or analyzing coaching calls worthy of The Traitors roundtable, Reality Hot Seat digs into the dirt unfolding on the field – the calls, the reactions, the emotions that will have viewers talking come Monday morning. With surprises, special guests, exclusive sneak peeks – and maybe even a shotski or two – Peacock’s Reality Hot Seat brings the juiciest watch party right to your living room.  

Fans attending BravoCon this weekend will be the first to experience Reality Hot Seat with a custom SNF: Reality Hot Seat “Throw More Than Shade” activation. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to aim at reality-TV-inspired targets – with bedazzled footballs of course – and score exclusive Reality Hot Seat swag. 

Reality Hot Seat is produced by So Obsessed Productions with Jenny Slater and Bobby Mancke serving as Executive Producers.  