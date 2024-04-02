 Skip navigation
NHL: Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin scores 49th goal as Rangers beat Senators 4-0 to clinch Presidents’ Trophy
San Francisco Giants v Miami Marlins
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Edward Cabrera dazzles in electrifying season debut
Trystan Haynes.jpg
Trystan Haynes Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteindyvmke_240415.jpg
Best ways to approach Pacers-Bucks playoff series
nbc_roto_btemancity_240415.jpg
PL now City’s to lose after consequential weekend
nbc_roto_btemiavphi_240415.jpg
Heat-Sixers may present opportunities to bet live

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBC SPORTS’ MANCHESTER CITY-ARSENAL IS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH IN U.S. HISTORY

Published April 2, 2024 10:00 AM

Match Averages Record 2.12 Million English-Language Viewers on NBC, Peacock and NBC Sports Digital; Audience is Nearly 2.6 Million Viewers with Additional 470,000 Viewers on Telemundo

Led by Peacock, Manchester City-Arsenal is Most Simulstreamed Premier League Match Ever

Five of Six Most-Watched Premier League Matches in U.S. History Have Aired on NBC Sports Platforms During 2023-24 Season

NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest Travels to Nashville, Tenn., this Weekend Sat., April 6, and Sun., April 7

STAMFORD, Conn. – Apr. 2, 2024 – NBC Sports’ presentation of the crucial top-of-the-table Manchester City v. Arsenal match on Sunday, March 31, is the most-watched Premier League match in United States history, with 2.12 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, and NBC Sports Digital platforms and is the first English-language match to surpass two million viewers.

Five of the six most-watched English-language Premier League matches in U.S. history have aired across NBC Sports platforms in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN U.S. HISTORY
RankMatchupViewershipDate
1.Manchester City-Arsenal2.12 millionMarch 31, 2024
2.Liverpool-Arsenal1.96 millionDec. 23, 2023
3.Arsenal-Manchester United1.92 millionJan. 22, 2023
4.Liverpool-Manchester United1.77 millionDec. 17, 2023
5.Newcastle-Manchester City1.68 millionJan. 13, 2024
6.Manchester City-Chelsea1.51 millionFeb. 17, 2024

Led by Peacock, Manchester City-Arsenal is the most-streamed simulcast match ever with an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 547,000 viewers.

When including Spanish-language viewership on Telemundo, Manchester City-Arsenal delivered a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 2.59 million viewers, the most-watched match on record including Spanish-language viewership, surpassing Arsenal-Manchester United (1/22/23; 2.31 million).

NBC SPORTS & PEACOCK VISIT NASHVILLE FOR “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND, APRIL 6-7

NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest travels to Nashville, Tenn., this Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, featuring live coverage of 10 Premier League fixtures across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo, and Universo.

Across the two-day festival taking place on Broadway and at Riverfront Park, registered fans can get involved in NBC Sports’ live on-site broadcast, meet Premier League legends, and take part in free on-site activities, which include the opportunity to have photos taken with the Premier League Trophy and club mascots.

NBC Sports’ studio team of host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard will broadcast Premier League Mornings Live presented by Barclays from the event Saturday and Sunday, kicking off at 7 a.m. ET on Saturday and 8 a.m. ET on Sunday. Click here for more details.

--NBC SPORTS—