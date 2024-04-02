NBC SPORTS’ MANCHESTER CITY-ARSENAL IS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH IN U.S. HISTORY

Match Averages Record 2.12 Million English-Language Viewers on NBC, Peacock and NBC Sports Digital; Audience is Nearly 2.6 Million Viewers with Additional 470,000 Viewers on Telemundo

Led by Peacock, Manchester City-Arsenal is Most Simulstreamed Premier League Match Ever

Five of Six Most-Watched Premier League Matches in U.S. History Have Aired on NBC Sports Platforms During 2023-24 Season

NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest Travels to Nashville, Tenn., this Weekend Sat., April 6, and Sun., April 7

STAMFORD, Conn. – Apr. 2, 2024 – NBC Sports’ presentation of the crucial top-of-the-table Manchester City v. Arsenal match on Sunday, March 31, is the most-watched Premier League match in United States history , with 2.12 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, and NBC Sports Digital platforms and is the first English-language match to surpass two million viewers.

Five of the six most-watched English-language Premier League matches in U.S. history have aired across NBC Sports platforms in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN U.S. HISTORY Rank Matchup Viewership Date 1. Manchester City-Arsenal 2.12 million March 31, 2024 2. Liverpool-Arsenal 1.96 million Dec. 23, 2023 3. Arsenal-Manchester United 1.92 million Jan. 22, 2023 4. Liverpool-Manchester United 1.77 million Dec. 17, 2023 5. Newcastle-Manchester City 1.68 million Jan. 13, 2024 6. Manchester City-Chelsea 1.51 million Feb. 17, 2024

Led by Peacock, Manchester City-Arsenal is the most-streamed simulcast match ever with an Average Minute Audience (AMA) of 547,000 viewers.

When including Spanish-language viewership on Telemundo, Manchester City-Arsenal delivered a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 2.59 million viewers, the most-watched match on record including Spanish-language viewership , surpassing Arsenal-Manchester United (1/22/23; 2.31 million).

NBC SPORTS & PEACOCK VISIT NASHVILLE FOR “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND, APRIL 6-7

NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest travels to Nashville, Tenn., this Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, featuring live coverage of 10 Premier League fixtures across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo, and Universo.

Across the two-day festival taking place on Broadway and at Riverfront Park, registered fans can get involved in NBC Sports’ live on-site broadcast, meet Premier League legends, and take part in free on-site activities, which include the opportunity to have photos taken with the Premier League Trophy and club mascots.

NBC Sports’ studio team of host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard will broadcast Premier League Mornings Live presented by Barclays from the event Saturday and Sunday, kicking off at 7 a.m. ET on Saturday and 8 a.m. ET on Sunday. Click here for more details.



