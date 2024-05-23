2024 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS COVERAGE PRESENTED BY STIFEL AND AT&T BEGINS MONDAY ON GOLF CHANNEL & PEACOCK

Two Men’s National Championships to be Decided From Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. Next Week, From May 27-29 on GOLF Channel and Peacock

Golf Central to Provide Pre- and Post-Event Coverage All Three Days of Men’s Championships

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 23, 2024 – NBC Sports’ 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships coverage presented by Stifel and AT&T on GOLF Channel and Peacock, begins next week from Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif., with the Men’s Individual Championship and Team Match Play Championships on Monday, May 27, through Wednesday, May 29.

2024 NCAA MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 NCAA Men’s Individual Championship will be awarded on Monday, May 27, at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel. Fred Biondi (University of Florida) is the reigning champion. The final PGA TOUR University Ranking of the 2024 season will be confirmed after the conclusion of the Men’s Individual Championship.

The Men’s Team Match Play quarterfinals and semifinals will be held on Tuesday, May 28, and the Team National Championship will be presented on Wednesday, May 29, at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel. University of Florida looks to defend its 2023 team title. Click here for the teams and individuals competing in this year’s championships.

Dates GOLF Channel/Peacock Monday, May 27 6-10 p.m. Tuesday, May 28 1-3:30 p.m. / 6-10 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 6-10 p.m.

Note: all times ET

Peacock & GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Bob Papa

: Analyst : John Cook

: Holes : Steve Burkowski

: On-Course: Billy Ray Brown / Jim Gallagher Jr.

The 2024 Haskins Award Presented by Stifel winner, which honors the nation’s most outstanding male Division I collegiate golfer, will be announced during Tuesday’s quarterfinals coverage on Peacock and GOLF Channel. Tuesday’s edition of Golf Today at 5 p.m. ET will feature the trophy presentation and interview with the award recipient.

BROADCAST NOTES

Golf Central and Golf Today will provide pre- and post-championship coverage on GOLF Channel Monday-Wednesday.

and will provide pre- and post-championship coverage on GOLF Channel Monday-Wednesday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Matt Adams , Brentley Romine , Tripp Isenhour , Amy Rogers and Rex Hoggard

coverage is anchored by , , , and Golf Today will be hosted by Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch and be joined by Romine and Rogers.

Day Golf Today Golf Central Monday 4-6 p.m. 10-11 p.m. Tuesday 5-6 p.m. 10-11 p.m. Wednesday 5:30-6 / 10-11 p.m.

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

PGA TOUR UNIVERSITY

PGA TOUR University rewards elite college players with access to Tours operated under the PGA TOUR umbrella, while upholding the principles and virtues of collegiate athletics. Introduced in 2020, the program strengthens and elevates the path to the PGA TOUR through the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR international tours. For more information about the benefits of PGA TOUR University, click here.

The PGA TOUR University Ranking is featured on GOLF Channel each Wednesday on Golf Today and within weekly live tournament coverage, as well as across GOLF Channel and PGA TOUR digital platforms throughout the year. The final PGA TOUR University Ranking of the 2024 season will be confirmed after the conclusion of the Men’s Individual Championship on Monday, May 27. For more information, please visit www.PGATOUR.com/university and follow PGA TOUR University on Twitter and Instagram (@PGATOURU).

ANNIKA AND HASKINS AWARD PRESENTED BY STIFEL

GOLF Channel presents annual coverage of the announcements of the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel and Haskins Award Presented by Stifel winners, which honor the nation’s most outstanding female and male Division I collegiate golfers. Throughout the year, ANNIKA and Haskins Award Watch Lists are featured and updated with top performers across GOLF Channel linear and digital platforms.

Ingrid Lindblad (Louisiana State University) was named the 2024 ANNIKA Award winner this past Tuesday. Past recipients include Rose Zhang (2022, 2023, Stanford University), Rachel Heck (2021, Stanford University), two-time winner Maria Fassi (2018, 2019, University of Arkansas), and Bronte Law (2016, UCLA). Ludvig Aberg of Texas Tech University home the Haskins Award last year. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods (1996, Stanford University), Ben Crenshaw (1971-73, University of Texas), Justin Thomas (2012, University of Alabama), and Sahith Theegala (2020, Pepperdine University).

COLLEGE GOLF TALK PODCAST

Throughout the spring, Steve Burkowski and Brentley Romine host NBC Sports’ College Golf Talk Podcast. From in-depth interviews with current players and coaches to expert analysis from the top college golf gurus, the College Golf Talk Podcast will keep you informed all season long. The College Golf Talk Podcast is available here on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS’ COLLEGE GOLF COVERAGE

GOLF Channel is the television home for college golf, currently providing live coverage of 10 college golf championships. In addition to live tournament coverage, the network surrounds collegiate events with season preview shows, signing day and award specials, and regional and national qualifying coverage while also serving as the exclusive media partner of PGA TOUR University and the PGA TOUR University Ranking.

Following its announcement in 2013 as the exclusive television provider of the NCAA Golf Championships, GOLF Channel has provided live coverage of the NCAA Men’s Championships since 2014 and the NCAA Women’s Championships since 2015, which are hosted at the same venue in consecutive weeks at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. GOLF Channel also annually televises the three-day East Lake Cup at historic East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.; the Western Intercollegiate Presented by Titleist, one of the longest-running college tournaments in the U.S. taking place at Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz, Calif.; the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Presented by Principal Financial and PXG at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head, S.C.; the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark; the Jackson T. Stephens Cup; the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship; and the Southwest Airlines Showcase at Cedar Crest at Cedar Crest in Dallas, Texas.

Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Jennifer Kupcho, Bronte Law and Maria Fassi are just a few of the professional golfers who appeared on GOLF Channel while competing in college.

--NBC SPORTS--