2025 GUINNESS MEN’S SIX NATIONS RUGBY COVERAGE CONTINUES WITH FOURTH ROUND MATCHES LIVE EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK THIS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Defending Champion Ireland Host France This Saturday Live at 8:45 a.m. ET Followed by Scotland v. Wales at 11:45 a.m. ET, Both Exclusively on Peacock

England Host Italy This Sunday at 11 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

All 2025 Six Nations Matches Stream Live on Peacock; Encore Coverage Presented across NBC and CNBC

Studio Hosts: Alex Corbisiero, Brian Hightower

Rugby Offerings Available to U.S. Commercial Establishments through Peacock Sports Pass

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 6, 2025 – NBC Sports continues coverage of the 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations this weekend with fourth round matches of one of the world’s oldest rugby championships streaming live exclusively on Peacock this Saturday and Sunday.

All matches throughout the 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations – which culminates with the final three Round 5 matches on Saturday, March 15 – will stream live exclusively on Peacock . Television coverage throughout the tournament includes same- or next-day encores across NBC and CNBC.

This weekend’s matchups begin with a Peacock-exclusive Saturday doubleheader of defending champion Ireland, coming off a 27-18 victory over Wales in Round 3, hosting France, who beat Italy 73-24 in the previous round, at 8:45 a.m. ET, followed by Scotland hosting Wales at 11:45 a.m. ET. On Sunday, England, which narrowly defeated Scotland 16-15 in their last match, host Italy at 11 a.m. ET, exclusively on Peacock.

Rugby offerings are available to U.S. commercial establishments through Peacock Sports Pass. Peacock Sports Pass offers commercial establishments in the U.S. access to select events from Peacock’s exclusive live sports content library, including rugby, the Premier League, Big Ten football and basketball, and much more. To subscribe or to find out more information about Peacock Sports Pass, click here. Through the Six Nations Championship, all tournament matches will be available live, commercial-free and on-demand.

Alex Corbisiero, who played for England in the Six Nations

Championship in 2011 and 2012 (England won the Six Nations title in 2011), and former USA Sevens captain Brian Hightower will host studio coverage this weekend.

HOW TO WATCH – FOURTH ROUND: SATURDAY, MARCH 8-SUNDAY, MARCH 9



Date

Match

Time (ET)

Platform

Sat., March 8

Ireland v. France (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.

Peacock



Scotland v. Wales (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.

Peacock

Sun., March 9

Ireland v. France*

7:30 a.m.

CNBC



Scotland v. Wales*

9:30 a.m.

CNBC



England v. Italy (LIVE)

11 a.m.

Peacock



England v. Italy*

1 p.m.

CNBC

*Encore presentation



CURRENT 2025 SIX NATIONS TABLE



Pos.

Team

P

W

L

D

PD

Points

1.

Ireland

3

3

0

0

28

14

2.

France

3

2

1

0

91

11

3.

England

3

2

1

0

-3

10

4.

Scotland

3

1

2

0

-3

6

5.

Italy

3

1

2

0

-54

4

6.

Wales

3

0

3

0

-59

1



CHAMPIONSHIP FACTS



Ireland , looking to defend their 2024 Six Nations championship, aim to secure their 17 th outright title and seventh of the Six Nations era (beginning in 2000).

, looking to defend their 2024 Six Nations championship, aim to secure their 17 outright title and seventh of the Six Nations era (beginning in 2000). Wales has 28 outright titles, the second-most all-time (England, 29).

has 28 outright titles, the second-most all-time (England, 29). France finished second in the past two tournaments tournament after winning the 2022 championship, its first title since 2010.

finished second in the past two tournaments tournament after winning the 2022 championship, its first title since 2010. Scotland , who finished in fourth place last year, is in search of its first title since 1999, when the tournament was still the Five Nations Championship. Since 2000, Scotland has not finished higher than third place.

, who finished in fourth place last year, is in search of its first title since 1999, when the tournament was still the Five Nations Championship. Since 2000, Scotland has not finished higher than third place. England , who finished in third place last year, won the 2020 Six Nations championship – their 29th outright title, the most all-time.

England’s 2020 title was their first Six Nations championship since 2017.

, who finished in third place last year, won the 2020 Six Nations championship – their 29th outright title, the most all-time. Italy will make its 26th Six Nations tournament appearance after finishing in fifth place last year, breaking a streak of eight consecutive sixth-place finishes.

NBC Sports’ Six Nations coverage is part of an extensive collection of rugby programming across NBC Sports platforms which spans the calendar year, including the HSBC SVNS Series.

