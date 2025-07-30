AIG WOMEN’S OPEN AND PGA TOUR’S WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP HEADLINE LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, USA NETWORK, AND GOLF CHANNEL THIS WEEK

AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl in Wales – Thursday-Sunday at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, Saturday-Sunday at Noon ET on NBC & Peacock

PGA TOUR Regular Season Concludes at Wyndham Championship in Greensboro – GOLF Channel Coverage Thursday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET, Saturday-Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship – Thursday-Sunday Evenings on GOLF Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 30, 2025 – The AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl in Wales – featuring Lottie Woad, coming off of her win in the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open in her professional debut, and World No. 1 Nelly Korda – and the PGA TOUR’s final event of the regular season at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., headline NBC Sports’ live golf coverage across NBC, USA Network and GOLF Channel this week.

LPGA TOUR: AIG WOMEN’S OPEN

The AIG Women’s Open – the final major of the 2025 LPGA Tour season – is being held for the first time at Royal Porthcawl in Porthcawl, Wales. Former World No. 1 amateur Lottie Woad made her professional debut at the Women’s Scottish Open last week and put the golf world on notice with a three-shot victory, becoming just the third player in the LPGA’s 75-year history to win in her first start as an LPGA member.

Woad will begin her championship at 7:54 a.m. ET on USA Network alongside defending champion and LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko and two-time major winner Lilia Vu. World No. 1 Nelly Korda will tee off Thursday at 8:16 a.m. ET alongside Ariya Jutanugarn and Angel Yin.

USA Network will air live coverage on Thursday-Friday from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET and on Saturday-Sunday from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET. NBC and Peacock will air coverage on Saturday and Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

NBC/USA Network/Peacock Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Tom Abbott

: Analyst : Morgan Pressel

: On-Course: Karen Stupples / Paige Mackenzie

PGA TOUR: WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., is the final event of the PGA TOUR regular season, with the top 70 players in the FedExCup regular season standings after this week advancing to the FedExCup Playoffs. The Wyndham Championship is one of the oldest events on the PGA TOUR, beginning in 1938 as the Greater Greensboro Open. NBC Sports’ Kevin Kisner is a former winner of the event back in 2021, emerging from a six-man playoff, and is in the field this week following a T-28 at the 3M Open.

Notables currently just outside of the top 70 include Nicolai Hojgaard (71), Keith Mitchell (72), Chris Kirk (73), Gary Woodland (75), Adam Scott (85), and Tom Kim (89).

Coverage airs on GOLF Channel at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, with Saturday-Sunday coverage getting underway at 1 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : George Savaricas

: Analyst : Frank Nobilo

: Holes: Jim Gallagher Jr.

On-Course: Arron Oberholser / Colt Knost

KORN FERRY TOUR: UTAH CHAMPIONSHIP

The Korn Ferry Tour travels to Ogden Golf and Country Club for the Utah Championship this week. GOLF channel will air coverage at 6 p.m. ET Thursday-Saturday and at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday.

BROADCAST NOTES



Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Thursday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage features Anna Jackson, Brendon de Jonge, Mel Reid and Todd Lewis.

Day

Golf Central

Thursday

2-3 / 9-10 p.m.

Friday

2-3 / 9-10 p.m.

Saturday

12-1 / 9-10 p.m.

Sunday

12-1 / 6-7 p.m.



Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication.

